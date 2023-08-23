Watch: LeBron James and son Bronny accompany Drake for crowd walkthrough at concert in Los Angeles

LeBron James and his eldest son Bronny were spotted at Drake’s concert at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Monday. The hip-hop star enthralled fans by walking inside the arena accompanied by the father-son duo. According to TMZ, Drake gave a massive shout-out to LeBron for offering unwavering support to him. He recalled an incident when LeBron had made an appearance at his release party back in 2009.

Drake shared a photo with LeBron James and his son Bronny on Instagram

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“He came all the way to Toronto, Canada, to support me when I was trying to figure out how I could live my dreams,” the rap artist was quoted as saying by the Rolling Stone.

Monday’s show was the first leg of Drake's two-night stop in LA for his "It's All a Blur" tour.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Drake also shared a couple of pictures from the night on Instagram. LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo can be seen in the pictures. “Allow me to pay my respects one last time LA,” he wrote in the caption.

In April, LeBron James and Drake were spotted together at a Toronto restaurant. Houston Rockets basketballer Fred VanVleet was also present, according to Marca.

Drake’s Los Angeles event marked one of the first public appearances of Bronny James who suffered a cardiac arrest last month. The University of Southern California (USC) freshman faced a health scare during a training session in Los Angeles. The teenager was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Bronny recovered soon and he was discharged from the hospital on July 27.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest. He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. We are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience and his family and community support,” read a statement, posted on the official website of the hospital.

An article published by TMZ, earlier this month, claimed that LeBron and his son Bronny visited the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The 18-year-old had reportedly undergone an additional treatment there. The father-son duo was also spotted at Terza, a restaurant located in Rochester.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, LeBron is all set to enter his 21st NBA season this time. Quashing retirement rumours, the Los Angeles Lakers forward confirmed his NBA participation last month. After facing a defeat at the hands of eventual champions Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals last time, LeBron will now be aiming to guide the Lakers to another NBA championship this season.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Sports Desk At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail