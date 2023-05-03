Watch: Teary-eyed Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid celebrates on becoming 2022-23 NBA MVP

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid got honoured with the 2022-23 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player award on Tuesday night. Nikola Jokic finished runner-up in the MVP voting, and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks got the third place. Embiid received 73 first-place votes. Jokic received 15 first-place votes, and Antetokounmpo got 12. Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid (Twitter)

Embiid has become the fifth 76er ever to receive league MVP honors, joining Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving, Allen Iverson, and Moses Malone. As a Cameroon native, he is only the seventh international player to be named MVP since the award’s inception. He averaged 33.1 points per game this season and got awarded for his leading peformance. Embiid was one of the vital cogs in the wheel as 76ers ended the regular season with 54-28 performance, their best since 2000-01.

“It’s been a long time coming. A lot of hard work. I’ve been through a lot. I’m not just talking about basketball. I’m talking about my life. My story. Where I come from. How I got here and what it took for me to be here,” said Embiid.

The 76ers teammates congratulated Embiid for his fantastic achievement. A teary-eyed Embiid was surrounded by teammates James Harden, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey after the announcement was made on TV.

“I’ve watched Joel grow and evolve into one of the greatest players in 76ers franchise history over the last nine years. Today is a proud day for our organization as Joel becomes the fifth Sixer ever to capture League MVP honors,” Managing Partner Josh Harris said. “Joel overcame adversity at the start of his career with a combination of perseverance and grit, and now, his intense work ethic has pushed him into the NBA history books. It’s been a joy to watch him dedicate himself to the team and the city of Philadelphia. Congratulations to Joel, our fans, and our city on an honor we will always remember.”

“We have all witnessed the greatness of Joel Embiid during his entire career as a 76er and I am thrilled to see his exceptional hard work and dedication recognized by being named NBA MVP,” 76ers Co-Managing Partner David Blitzer said. “Joel is a once-in-a-lifetime talent whose impact extends far beyond the court. When you think of the greatest players to ever wear a 76ers uniform, your mind naturally goes to legends like Wilt Chamberlain, Julius Erving, Moses Malone, Charles Barkley and Allen Iverson. Tonight, Joel has cemented his place on that special list and we are all excited to see him continue to add to his legacy.”