‘We are thinking about next Asian Games’: Tamil Thalaivas coach shares big update on Pawan Sehrawat's return in PKL 9

The new season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has just begun and Tamil Thalaivas, who are placed 10th on the 12-team points table, have already endured a major injury setback. Pawan Sehrawat, who was roped in by Thalaivas for a whooping prize money of ₹2.26 crore, making him the most expensive player of PKL 2022, hurt his knees in the opening fixture of Thalaivas against Gujarat Giants and has since remained out of action.

His absence has certainly hurt the team, who lost 22-27 against Haryana Steelers in their previous match. Sharing an update on Pawan's return to action, Thalaivas coach J Udaya branded the player as a “national treasure”, also indicating he won't be rushed back to the mat.

"Pawan is not just important for us but for entire India. He is a national treasure. We are thinking about the next Asian Games. The team management is not willing to take any risks.

"We will wait until he attains full fitness and then we will bring him back in the playing seven. Hopefully, he will recover soon and return to the mat," the coach said during the post-match press conference on Monday.

Although Thalaivas lost the match but defender Sagar Rathee's performance will surely be one of the positives the management will draw from the fixture. Rathee completed a High 5 against the Steelers.

Thalaivas are yet to open their account in the competition. They had engaged in a 31-all draw against Gujarat earlier in the competition.

What is High 5 in Kabaddi?

A defender is said to achieve High 5, when he/she scores five or more tackle points in a single match.

