News / Sports / Others / Weightlifting Worlds: Shubham finishes 3rd in 61kg Group D, Mirabai withdraws after weigh-in

Weightlifting Worlds: Shubham finishes 3rd in 61kg Group D, Mirabai withdraws after weigh-in

PTI |
Sep 05, 2023 11:00 AM IST

Shubham lifted a total of 269kg (119kg 150kg), which was six kilograms better than his Asian Championships effort (263kg).

Making his debut at the World Championships, Indian weightlifter Shubham Todkar finished third in Group D of the men's 61kg event in Riyadh.

A file photo of Mirabai Chanu.(Getty Images)
A file photo of Mirabai Chanu.(Getty Images)

The 26-year-old national champion from Maharashtra lifted a total of 269kg (119kg 150kg), which was six kilograms better than his Asian Championships effort (263kg) in May and 10kg heavier than his 259kg lift that fetched him a gold medal at the Commonwealth Championships in July.

"The result is not what I expected but I'm satisfied that the total is good this time. It is my highest on the international stage," Shubham told PTI after his event on Monday.

Malaysia's Aznil Muhamad, who heaved 290kg (129kg 161kg) and Korea's Rok Shin 280kg (125kg 155kg) finished first and second in the group respectively.

As expected, Tokyo silver medallist and former world champion Mirabai Chanu, who is saving her best for the Asian Games later this month, withdrew after weighing-in for the women's 49kg event, where she was placed in Group D.

Lifters are assigned groups based on their entry. The lifters with the highest entry weights are placed in Group A, followed by B and so on.

The 2023 World Championships is one of the two compulsory qualifying events for the Paris Olympics.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out