West Indies crumble on first day, first show

Ahmedabad: The toss was delayed and the events leading up to it had a chaotic feel as the West Indies captain scrambled for the team sheet before the coin would be thrown up to mark the beginning of their first series in India during a World Test Championship cycle. India's Mohammed Siraj celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Brandon King against on the first day of the first Test. (AP)

Roston Chase’ side carried the same tentativeness to the crease, having taken the brave call to take first strike against Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj on a red soil Ahmedabad pitch that had some life in it, and were bowled out for 162. India’s batting response -- 121/2 at the end of Day 1 -- further underlined the gulf between the two teams.

The last time a West Indies team was handed out a pace friendly deck in India, it was akin to hospitality being offered. It was back in 1994 at Mohali and although Courtney Walsh, Kenny Benjamin and Cameron Cuffy were not of the same vintage as their pacers of the 80s, they did defeat India by 243 runs. Incidentally, it was also the last time India lost a home Test to the West Indies.

Another measure of how much West Indies cricket has declined shows up in India not having staged a Test series in the WTC era even though that could have translated into easy points. With their troubled batting effort in Ahmedabad, Chase and his men wouldn’t have helped matters.

With the ball moving appreciably in the air and off the surface, Bumrah, in the quest for greater control, switched around the wicket to the West Indies’ left-handed opening pair in the first over itself.

Siraj felt that the seam movement off the surface was far more prodigious and he was clear that this was a day the wobble seam ball would be more than useful.

Under overcast skies on a sleepy Ahmedabad day, the West Indies couldn’t wake up from their slumber. They slipped to 42/4 inside the first hour’s play itself and never recovered.

Tegenaraine Chanderpaul and Alick Athanaze were recalled to Test cricket for their ability to tackle spin. As it turned out, a green carpet was laid out for pacers and they were sent packing. Such tactics are common in Test cricket. But, sadly, the resource pool in the West Indies cricket setup at the moment is ill-equipped to counterpunch.

Chase and Shai Hope were the only two batters to have played in West Indies’ last outing in India in 2018. They posted the biggest partnership of the innings - 48 runs for the 5th wicket - a modest statistical side note to a forgettable batting show which ended inside two sessions.

“We just failed to capitalise on the key moments in the game. For example, we had a key partnership between Shai and Roston just before lunch, but we let India back into the game. That’s something, as a unit, we need to improve on,” said Jomel Warrican, West Indies vice captain.

As for the Indian bowlers, after the grind in a long England series last, they enjoyed the West Indies’ batting capitulation. Siraj delivered his best figures (4/40) at home. Kuldeep Yadav, who had to warm the benches in England, finally got a Test after a year and a well flighted left-arm wrist-spinner’s stock ball was enough for him to get among the wickets.

Before Kuldeep finished off the innings with his second wicket, Washington Sundar had enough time to get on the wickets column with his trademark drifter. Bumrah (3/42) too got to put on display his stump-shattering show of yorkers against the tail to become the joint quickest Indian to 50 home wickets along with Javagal Srinath.

The Indian batters could have been more ruthless, but it’s still a batting unit in transition. Yashavi Jaiswal after many flowing shots, tried one too many cut shots off Jayden Seales, and that led to his undoing on 36. Sai Sudharsan (7) missed a straight one against Chase.

But the assured presence of KL Rahul (53*) and Shubman Gill (18*) seems to be an ominous sign for the West Indies, who lost the first day’s play fair and square.