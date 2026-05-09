WFI issues show-cause notice to Vinesh Phogat, accuses her of multiple breaches; grappler barred from competing

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to Vinesh Phogat, accusing her of multiple breaches. The seasoned grappler has been accused of indiscipline and anti-doping violations, and has been declared ineligible to compete in domestic events until June 26, 2026. The 31-year-old failed to complete the mandatory six-month notice period needed for athletes returning from retirement under the UWW Anti-Doping rules. In a 15-page document in Hindustan Times Digital's possession, the wrestling body claimed that Vinesh's conduct caused national embarrassment and damaged the reputation of Indian wrestling. WFI declares Vinesh Phogat ineligible to compete till June 26 (HT_PRINT)

Vinesh, who heartbreakingly missed out on a medal at the Paris Olympics, has also been accused of violating provisions of the WFI Constitution, UWW International Wrestling Rules and anti-doping regulations. She has been given 14 days to respond to the notice.

"By virtue of your registration as a wrestler with WFI and your participation under the Indian flag in international competitions, including the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad held at Paris in 2024, you are subject to the disciplinary jurisdiction of WFI and are bound by the rules and regulations framed by WFI and UWW from time to time," the WFI said in the notice.

"The WFI has reasons to believe that you have committed acts and omissions which are seriously prejudicial to the discipline, image, reputation, and interests of WFI, the Indian wrestling fraternity and the nation and which constitute violations of the WFI Constitution, the UWW International Wrestling Rules and the National Anti-Doping rules," it added.

The federation wants her explanation of four major charges, including her disqualification from the 2024 Paris Olympics for failing to make weight. Moreover, she has also been asked to explain her alleged failures to account for her whereabouts under anti-doping rules, and how and why she competed in two weight categories during the March 2024 selection trials conducted by the then Indian Olympic Association-appointed ad-hoc panel.

With Vinesh being ineligible to compete in any domestic event until June 26, she won't be able to make her presence felt in the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, scheduled from May 10 to 12, which was supposed to be her comeback event.

"Please take notice that should you fail to submit your written reply in the stipulated period of fourteen days or fail to avail the opportunity of personal hearing if and when offered, the federation shall be constrained to proceed ex-parte and pass such order as it may deem fit and proper on the basis of material on record," the WFI said.

"Pending submission and consideration of your reply, on the basis of your letter/email dated December 12 2025, your minimum requirement of six months period has not expired and as a consequence, you shall not be eligible to participate in any WFI competitions and events until June 26, including your ineligibility to participate in the 2026 Senior Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda and any other forthcoming national, ranking, selection and international competitions in the wider interest of the sport and the Federation." it added.

‘National embarrassment’ The WFI further said that embarrassment was brought upon the entire country after she failed to make the weight at the Paris Olympics 2024 and got disqualified before the final in the 50kg category.

Speaking of Vinesh, she called time on her professional career after the Paris Games only to make a U-turn in December last year.