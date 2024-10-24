WFI pulls out Indian team from Worlds C’ships, cites ‘government interference’

New Delhi: Caught in administrative mess and court orders, Indian wrestlers continue to suffer as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Thursday withdrew the Indian team from the Senior World Championships scheduled to be held in Tirana, Albania from October 28, citing Sports Ministry’s continued “interference in its autonomy.” The Indian team will not compete in the Senior World Championships scheduled to be held in Tirana, Albania from Oct 28. (HT Photo)

WFI president Sanjay Singh has written to the United World Wrestling (UWW) President Nenad Lalovic, saying the Sports Ministry “continues to interfere in the autonomy of the WFI. The MYAS has ordered on 24th December 2023 to the WFI to cease and desist from discharging the day to day administration of WFI and had directed the Indian Olympic Association (NOC of India) to make an ad-hoc committee for governance of WFI.”

The WFI remains suspended by the Sports Ministry, even as the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has disbanded the ad-hoc committee that was running the day-to-day affairs of WFI. The Delhi High Court, however, on August 16 restored the mandate of an ad-hoc committee to manage wrestling’s governance, saying that its dissolution was “unwarranted” and “incongruous”.

When WFI announced holding of trials for the Senior National Championships earlier this month, Satyawart Kadian -- a protesting wrestler and husband of Sakshi Malik -- filed a contempt plea against WFI in Delhi High Court. “The elected committee of WFI has no jurisdiction to hold the selections & the ad hoc committee has to hold the selections,” the court observed on Oct 4 following which WFI withdrew the circular on selection trials.

On the other hand, IOA, on Oct 14, filed an affidavit in court saying it has decided not to form an ad hoc panel and interfere with federation’s autonomy. ..”it is paramount that the IOA follows the Olympic Charter and should not interfere in any affairs of the WFI recognized by the UWW.”

The world body lifted the suspension on WFI in February following which IOA dissolved WFIs ad hoc committee on March 18.

“Though the IOA through its President Ms. PT Usha had supported the WFI in the case, it is the MYAS that is the problem creator because of their letter of 24th December 2023 which is being used as a tool to interfere in the administration of the WFI by the wrestlers,” wrote Singh.

The elections of WFI took place on December 21 after a long delay in the backdrop of protests from India’s top wrestlers against former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. However, the confusion regarding wrestling’s governance means domestic tournaments, selection trials, national camps and sending teams for international meets continues to be in limbo. The senior world championships (non-Olympic category) would have given opportunity to youngsters to not test themselves against the best. “This is the start of a new Olympic cycle and we need fresh talents at the world stage. If WFI is not able to organise trials, championships in the country, it will impact wrestling in the country,” said a top WFI official.

‘Forward complaint to IOC’

WFI has told UWW that the Sports Minstry’s suspension order has been the basis for the order passed by the Courts in India. “We wish to withdraw any entries that were sent in advance for the Seniors World Championships - Non-Olympic weight categories from October 28-31, 2024 at Albania,” said WFI.

The WFI has asked UWW to invoke article 6.3 of UWW regulations, that preserves autonomy of national federations, and take “appropriate action.”

Further, WFI requested UWW to forward this as a “formal complaint to the IOC as the autonomy of the National Federations is severely being compromised due to constant interference by the MYAS so that the MYAS cannot get any privileges and support of the IOA in any future events of the IOC as well.”