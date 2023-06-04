'When I'm on, I am dangerous for anybody in the world,' Jim Miller stuns with 23-second knockout at UFC Vegas 74

In a stunning display of skill and power, Jim Miller added another remarkable victory to his UFC record at UFC Vegas 74. Jim Miller reigns the UFC Vegas 74 ring. (Image Credit: Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

With a lightning-fast 23-second knockout, Miller wasted no time in dispatching newcomer Jesse Butler, leaving fans in awestruck by his performance.

As the fight began, Butler, who had accepted the bout on short notice, swung aggressively, hoping to gain an early advantage. However, his aggressive approach played into Miller's hands, allowing the seasoned veteran to counter with devastating force and precision.

Pushing Butler towards the cage, Miller delivered a thunderous left hook that landed flush on the chin, followed by a lightning-quick left uppercut that snapped Butler's head back, causing him to crumple to the ground.

While Butler remained unconscious for a brief period, he eventually regained consciousness and left the octagon under his own power.

Miller showed respect for his opponent, acknowledging the young fighter’s bravery for accepting the fight on short notice. Miller stated, "I appreciate the heck out of Jesse. He came in here on just over two days' notice. I had a great camp, feeling good. When I'm on, I am dangerous for anybody in the world."

The knockout victory not only extended Miller's UFC record to an impressive 25 wins but also set a new milestone as the fastest finish in his career, surpassing his 58-second submission victory over Clay Guida back in 2019.

The 34-year-old mixed martial artist’s win brings him one step closer to his ultimate goal of competing at UFC 300, a historic milestone in the organization's history. However, his demeanor and outstanding performance indicate that he may continue fighting well beyond that landmark event.

Miller expressed his desire to continue fighting frequently, stating, "I put the goal out there to get to UFC 300. I want to end my career the way I started, fighting as often as I can,” adding, “At this point in my career, I just want to have good fights."

With each victory, The UFC veteran solidifies his status as one of the sport's most respected and enduring veterans, leaving a lasting legacy in the octagon.