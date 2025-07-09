World Boxing, sports ministry push for federation elections

New Delhi: World Boxing (WB) and the union sports ministry have issued separate directives to the Boxing Federation of India for holding its delayed elections at the earliest. Representative image. (AFP)

It was learnt that BFI’s interim committee is preparing to initiate the election process keeping in mind the world body’s directive to conduct them by August 31.

The tenure of the BFI executive committee ended on February 2. While the election was scheduled on March 28, it could not be held due to the many court cases filed by different BFI affiliates challenging the process. On the directives of WB, an interim committee was set up on April 7 for a period not exceeding 90 days to oversee the governance of boxing in the country.

The sports ministry has written to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to ensure that elections to the boxing body are held at the earliest as the delay has created an “administrative void” in BFI.

“The 90-day term of the interim committee formed by World Boxing is now about to end. However, the issues related to holding the elections of BFI are still unresolved. This prolonged delay has created an administrative void in BFI, which is affecting the governance and development of boxing in the country,” the sports ministry has said in its July 5 letter to IOA president PT Usha.

The ministry requested IOA “to devise a mechanism providing a suitable way forward, in consultation with World Boxing, to ensure that the elections are held at the earliest in accordance with the provisions of the National Sports Code and bylaws of BFI.”

“Taking into consideration the larger interest of the sports and sportspersons involved, the ministry requests IOA to take immediate measures in this regard and keep this ministry informed of any developments,” it said. A copy of the letter is with HT.

Usha met WB president Boris van der Vorst in Lausanne on June 30 while on a tour to the IOC headquarters in connection with India’s bid to host the 2036 Olympics. Boris said it was a “productive and insightful discussion” on Indian boxing. “We specifically spoke about the initiatives being led by the interim committee to bring order and clarity to BFI’s functioning,” he wrote on July 7.

“It was reaffirmed that, in keeping with the ‘Athletes First’ policy, no athlete should suffer due to administrative uncertainties.” Keeping that in mind, WB extended the interim panel’s tenure to ensure the smooth participation of Indian boxers in the upcoming domestic and continental events. It urged the panel to initiate and complete the electoral process by August end.

However, it will not be easy as there are many litigations related to the elections. The polls came into focus with former union minister Anurag Thakur entering the fray for the president’s post against SpiceJet chairman and incumbent Ajay Singh, who is seeking a third term. His nomination from Himachal Pradesh led to a furore and subsequent administrative turmoil and court cases. The returning officer overseeing the election process resigned on April 14.