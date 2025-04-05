World League of Fighters hosts face-off exhibition ahead of BKFC night

Ahead of the highly anticipated Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship event on April 4, the World League of Fighters orchestrated an exclusive face-off exhibition at the renowned Irish Village in Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium. Following the region's first historic BKFC press conference, the ceremonial event was officiated by BKFC Founder and President David Feldman, who oversaw the proceedings as fighters from 15 different nations stepped onto the stage for their official face-offs, according to a release from World League of Fighters. The World League of Fighters orchestrated an exclusive face-off exhibition. (AFP)

The meticulously organized exhibition showcased all 22 fighters slated to compete in the upcoming card, featuring athletes from diverse combat sport backgrounds spanning professional MMA, boxing, and traditional Kun Khmer disciplines. The international roster of fighters, each bringing their unique fighting pedigree and national pride, created an atmosphere of palpable tension and professional respect as they engaged in their preliminary face-offs. These world-class competitors will now transition their respective skills to the bare-knuckle arena for what promises to be an electrifying BKFC 71 edition.

Founder and President of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship opened on the importance of contestants facing their opponents before entering the arena.

David shares, "What we're witnessing today is a true gathering of international fighting talent. These warriors come from different disciplines and cultures, but they all share one thing the heart and courage to step into our ring with nothing but their bare fists," as quoted from a release by the World League of Fighters. First off entering the stage from the Lightweight Division Category was Islam Siszbulatov from Austria squaring off against Kun Khmer fighter Cheng Leang from Cambodia in the first pairing of the day.

Entering the stage from the Welterweight Division, Bare Knuckle Fighters Lucas Sontgen from Germany and Elnur Suleymanov from Azerbaijan exchanged intense stares as they stood facing one other firm for their upcoming clash.

From the Bantamweight Division, Mahmoud Ahmed from Egypt faced off with Fuad Tarverdi from Azerbaijan in what promises to be an explosive bantamweight matchup.

From the Heavyweight Division, Pro boxer Jaskaran Singh from India towered over Mohamed Aly from Egypt as the heavyweight competitors sized each other up. Aboubkeur Houari from Algeria and Mladen Iliev from Bulgaria brought intensity to their middleweight face-off while sharing a few words for each other.

Pro MMA fighter Leandro Martins from Brazil stood opposite pro MMA contender Ahmed Khairy from Egypt in lightweight category confrontation. From the Welterweight Division, Adel Altamimi from USA and David Mora from Spain stood firm on their ground in an intense stare off while shaking each other's hands in the end.

The main card fighters then took center stage, beginning with a showdown between veterans. In the Heavyweight Division, Pro MMA fighters Alexey Oleinik from Russia and Geronimo Dos Santos from Brazil, walked the stage for what turned out to be a combined professional experience to their face-off card. In the Middleweight Division, Sabah Homasi from Lebanon and Jonny Tello from Canada displayed clear animosity during their intense staredown.

In the Strawweight Championship, Former BKFC Champion Britain Hart of USA faced off against Tai Emery from Australia, in what promised to be a historic champion vs. champion bout for the Strawweight title. In the final face-off of the day, Austin Trout and Carlos Trinidad from USA went nose-to-nose ahead of their welterweight title clash.

The April 4th fight card represents one of BKFC's most international events to date, featuring athletes from North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.