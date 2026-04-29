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World Team TT C'ship Finals: Women paddlers beat Ukraine 3-2 in thriller

World Team TT C'ship Finals: Women paddlers beat Ukraine 3-2 in thriller

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 09:34 pm IST
PTI |
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Pune, India's women's table tennis team rose to the occasion in a high-stakes group encounter, edging Ukraine 3-2 in a pulsating contest to keep their ITTF World Team Championships Finals qualification hopes on track here on Wednesday.

World Team TT C'ship Finals: Women paddlers beat Ukraine 3-2 in thriller

The victory also placed them in a strong position to top Group 6.

The encounter began tensely with Manika Batra, ranked No. 49 in the world, on the back foot against the experienced Tetyana Bilenko.

Dropping the second game, 7-11, Manika showed her trademark composure to storm back, taking the next two games for an 11-9, 7-11, 11-6, 11-5 verdict and handing India an early lead.

Ukraine fought back through world No. 51 Margaryta Pesotska, who got the better of Yashaswini Ghorpade in a five-game duel. Ghorpade fought back after losing the first two games, even dishing out a dominant 11-1 third game, but Pesotska held her nerve in the decider to level the tie at 1-1.

India regained control thanks to Diya Chitale, who delivered an assured performance. The young paddler dismantled Veronika Matiunina 11–6, 11–8, 11–6, combining sharp placement with relentless tempo to put India 2-1 ahead.

 
ukraine india pune
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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