XFL is back and fans are loving it: A look at week 1 viewership numbers

The XFL's return is already showing promising signs for the future of the league. The first weekend of games proved to be a hit with fans, despite some attendance figures being slightly lower than expected.

The XFL has made its comeback after taking some time away to become more sustainable and competitive. This year's springtime football season features eight teams and a ten-week programme, culminating in a championship game on May 13th.

All eyes were on the eight cities that are home to XFL teams last weekend, as the league's games kicked off. Saturday saw preliminary crowd numbers, with the games taking place across different cities. The turnout varied, with some cities seeing a drop in attendance, while others surpassed expectations.

The atmosphere in the stadiums was electric, with fans excited to see some live football action. Even though the weather was chilly, thousands of people turned up to support their teams, showing that there is still a significant interest in minor league football.

The Arlington Renegades drew in a crowd of 12,047 at their home debut game against the Vegas Vipers, a slight decrease from the over 17,000 spectators who came to watch the same team's debut game at the same venue in 2020. The Houston Roughnecks and the Orlando Guardians played in front of 12,784 fans, and the San Antonio Brahmas drew in an impressive 24,245 people to their first game in the XFL.

Despite some cities seeing lower attendance figures than expected, there's plenty of room for growth in the league. The fact that so many people turned up to watch minor league football is a positive sign for the XFL's future.

Also read | XFL season kicks off to a thrilling start, fans anticipate expansion plans

For fans who couldn't attend the games in person, several options were available to watch the games live. ESPN and ESPN Plus will broadcast several games this season, with other options including ESPN2, FX, and ABC.

The XFL's revival is still in its early stages, but there's already a lot of excitement surrounding the league. With more games to come, and the promise of a competitive championship, football fans have a lot to look forward to this spring.