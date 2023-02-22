XFL season kicks off to a thrilling start, fans eagerly anticipate expansion plans and week 2 matchups

It's been a thrilling start to the XFL season, as eight teams compete to become champions in a revamped league that is already showing signs of growth and expansion. With Week 2 just around the corner, fans are eagerly anticipating the upcoming matchups, as well as any news about potential new teams joining the league in the future.

The XFL's revival is already being hailed as a success, with a much-improved product on the field and enthusiastic crowds in attendance. Under the ownership of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the league has made substantial investments to improve the overall quality of the experience for fans, players and coaches alike.

One of the biggest questions on everyone's mind is whether the XFL will expand beyond its current eight teams. With the league seemingly on an upward trajectory, it's only natural to wonder whether new markets will be added in the near future.

One of the most likely markets to be targeted is the New York and New Jersey area, which has a huge appetite for sports and already boasts several successful franchises across multiple leagues. However, the XFL has yet to make any official announcements about expansion plans, and it's unclear whether any new teams would be added in time for next season.

XFL schedule and where to watch

For now, fans can look forward to a thrilling Week 2 schedule, featuring some of the league's top teams and players. The St. Louis Battlehawks will take on the Seattle Sea Dragons on Thursday, Feb. 23, while the D.C. Defenders will face off against the Vegas Vipers on Saturday, Feb. 25.

On Sunday, the San Antonio Brahmas will battle the Orlando Guardians, followed by a match-up between the Arlington Renegades and the Houston Roughnecks.

If you don't have access to cable, don't worry - you can still stream all the action live on ESPN+. So grab your favorite snack, settle in, and get ready for another exciting week of XFL football!