'Pretty close': Kumble impressed as Bumrah imitates his bowling action

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah imitating former Indian captain Anil Kumble’s bowling action seems to have impressed the latter as he stated that the youngster was 'pretty close' in pulling it off.

Bumrah, who is known for his tow crushing bouncers and bouncers, was seen copying the bowling action of Kumble in the nets on Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video where the leading Indian pacer was seen aping the action of Kumble.

“We have all seen @Jaspritbumrah93's fiery yorkers and sharp bouncers. Here's presenting a never-seen-before version of the fast bowler. Boom tries to emulate the legendary @anilkumble1074's bowling action and pretty much nails it,” BCCI had written as the caption.

A day later, the former Indian head coach took to Twitter and praised Bumrah for copying the action pretty neatly.

“Well done Boom. Pretty close. You are an inspiration to the next generation of young fast bowlers who are imitating your style. Best wishes for the upcoming series,” tweeted Kumble.

A legend of the game, Kumble had announced his retirement from international cricket in 2008. He finished with 619 wickets in the longest format of the game. He has the third-highest number of wickets (619) in Tests, only behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800) and Australia's Shane Warne (708).

As for pace spearhead Bumrah, he was last seen in action in the recently-concluded Test series against Australia. He will next be seen in action in the upcoming four-match Test series against England, beginning on February 5 in Chennai.