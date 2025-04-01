Pérez tosses 6 hitless innings in his Chicago debut as the White Sox pound the Twins 9-0

CHICAGO — Martín Pérez threw six hitless innings in a sparkling Chicago debut, and the White Sox pounded the Minnesota Twins 9-0 on Monday. HT Image

Andrew Vaughn and Andrew Benintendi hit three-run homers in the first and second innings. Michael A. Taylor made it 9-0 with a two-run drive in the third against Twins starter Chris Paddock , sending the White Sox to an easy win after they lost two of three in their season-opening series against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Twins' only hits were singles by Willi Castro in the seventh against Mike Vasil and Ryan Jeffers in the eighth. They fell to 0-4 following a sweep at St. Louis, their worst start since the 2016 team dropped its first nine games.

Pérez threw 93 pitches while tying a career high with nine strikeouts and walking three. The left-hander retired the first 11 batters before walking Jeffers.

Pérez, who turns 34 on Friday, was an All-Star with Texas in 2022 and helped the Rangers win the World Series the following year. He pitched for Pittsburgh and San Diego last season before signing a $5 million, one-year contract with Chicago in January.

Vasil retired the first two batters in the seventh before Castro singled.

Paddack got tagged for nine runs in 3 1/3 innings. Key moment

Vaughn set the tone when he connected after Miguel Vargas led off the first with a single and Luis Robert Jr. walked. His line drive to left-center just cleared the wall.

Robert hit a sacrifice fly in the second before Benintendi made it 7-0 with a three-run drive to right for his second homer this season and 100th of his career. Key stat

White Sox starters have not allowed an earned run through a franchise-record 23 innings. The previous mark to start a season was 21 in 1947, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Up next

RHP Simeon Woods Richardson gets the ball for the Twins on Tuesday night, while White Sox RHP Shane Smith makes his major league debut.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.