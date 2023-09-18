PV Sindhu and Tim Cook's meeting at the Apple iPhone 15 launch sets the stage for future collaborations

The launch of Apple's iPhone 15 series at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, served as the setting for an exciting meeting between India's top badminton player, PV Sindhu, and Apple CEO Tim Cook, of which the former shared pictures. Amid the unveiling of four new iPhone models and Apple Watches, Sindhu found herself at the centre of a memorable encounter with Cook, with promising prospects for the future.

PV Sindhu was the only Indian athlete who was present at the launch of Apple iPhone 15 in the US, last week

A source close to the two-time Olympic winner told us that Sindhu had always been looking forward to meeting Cook, ever since she missed meeting him during his India visit earlier this year. "Meeting Mr Tim for the first time was a fantastic experience for her. She really regretted missing a chance to meet him in India due to her busy tournament schedule," the source tells us.

"Visiting Apple Park is a one-time experience, and nobody would get that opportunity easily, and it was a proud moment to be there as the only Indian athlete to meet Cook," the source adds.

The meeting delved into a spectrum of topics, from badminton to technology, underscoring the potential synergy between sports and innovation. During their conversation at the event, Cook's love for badminton and his enthusiasm for the sport made Sindhu invite him for a badminton match in India! "She had a great conversation with Tim, from badminton to technology and obvious gadgets. What set this encounter apart was Cook's promise of future collaborations. Sindhu extended a gracious invitation to Cook for a friendly badminton match in India, to which he responded with a resounding 'Yes!'," the source says.

The source further added, "Tim is a great guy, and when PV told him that she heard that he plays badminton very well, he was super thrilled and happy. She will definitely be invited to future events."

For the uninitiated, on September 12, Apple unveiled its latest iPhones and Apple Watches at their Cupertino headquarters in the United States. The event was graced by notable figures, among them badminton sensation PV Sindhu, who was also present.

