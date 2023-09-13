PV Sindhu all smiles with Tim Cook during Apple event. See Pic

On September 12, Apple unveiled its latest iPhones and Apple Watches at their Cupertino headquarters in the United States. The event was graced by notable figures, among them badminton sensation PV Sindhu was also present. Post the event, Sindhu shared a picture with Tim Cook. Tim Cook and PV Sindhu at the Apple event. (Instagram/@pvsindhu1)

"An unforgettable moment meeting Tim Cook on keynote day at Apple Cupertino! Thank you for having me, Tim. It was a pleasure to see the stunning Apple Park and to meet you! I will gladly take you up on the offer to play badminton when you visit India next," wrote PV Sindhu as she shared a selfie with the Tim Cook. (Also Read: Tim Cook steals the show in Apple ad, people want him to feature in a film)

Take a look at the post shared by PV Sindhu here:

