PV Sindhu all smiles with Tim Cook during Apple event. See Pic

ByVrinda Jain
Sep 13, 2023 01:50 PM IST

PV Sindhu shared a picture with Tim Cook from the Apple event. She also mentioned that she would gladly take up Cook's offer for a badminton game.

On September 12, Apple unveiled its latest iPhones and Apple Watches at their Cupertino headquarters in the United States. The event was graced by notable figures, among them badminton sensation PV Sindhu was also present. Post the event, Sindhu shared a picture with Tim Cook.

Tim Cook and PV Sindhu at the Apple event. (Instagram/@pvsindhu1)
Tim Cook and PV Sindhu at the Apple event. (Instagram/@pvsindhu1)

"An unforgettable moment meeting Tim Cook on keynote day at Apple Cupertino! Thank you for having me, Tim. It was a pleasure to see the stunning Apple Park and to meet you! I will gladly take you up on the offer to play badminton when you visit India next," wrote PV Sindhu as she shared a selfie with the Tim Cook. (Also Read: Tim Cook steals the show in Apple ad, people want him to feature in a film)

Take a look at the post shared by PV Sindhu here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been liked more than 73,000 times. The share also has several comments.

Here's what people are saying about this post:

An individual wrote, "This is so huge! Congrats Queen."

A second added, "Great. Such a happy moment."

" I’m so proud to see this picture on so many levels!" posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Wow, this is amazing."

"Wonderful picture," added a fifth.

Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
