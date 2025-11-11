Real Madrid's Brazilian forward dissatisfied under Xabi Alonso; Open to leaving club in January 2026

Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward, Rodrygo, is growing increasingly dissatisfied with his situation at the club and is now open to leaving as early as the winter transfer window, starting January 2026, according to a report from ESPN Brasil. Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior take part in a training session at the Emirates stadium in London.(AFP)

The 24-year-old stayed on in the summer despite heavy speculation around his future, but a lack of minutes and a reduced role under new manager Xabi Alonso have pushed the Brazilian to reassess his position at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rodrygo’s frustration goes as minutes dry up

The report claims that Rodrygo is now even more dissatisfied with his status at Real Madrid and keeps a departure as an option, with a move potentially happening as soon as the next window.

The latest flashpoint came in the 0-0 draw away to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, where Rodrygo was again left on the bench and introduced only in the 79th minute. This pattern of being used repeatedly as a late substitute rather than as a starter has started to weigh heavily on the player.

Rodrygo has gone from being a regular starter under Carlo Ancelotti to a rotation option under Alonso in a packed line that includes Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham. Across all competitions this season, he has appeared in most games but only a handful, logging limited minutes and contributing little in terms of goals or assists compared to previous campaigns.

The report from ESPN Brasil also underlines that this is not a sudden development. Back in May, the same outlet reported that Rodrygo was unhappy with his role and tired of being used in multiple positions rather than his preferred role on the right, even though at that time he still wanted to remain at the club and fight for his place.

The tone has now shifted. According to the latest development, both Real Madrid and the player’s camp are open to a transfer if the right offer arrives. Reports also suggest that Madrid would not consider selling Rodrygo for less than € 80-100 million, a valuation also echoed in follow-up coverage of the situation.

While there are no official negotiations yet, the Brazilian is said to be receptive to a move to the Premier League, with English clubs consistently linked to him over the past year.