Romero points finger at Spurs chiefs for lack of investment

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has said the club's board are the "true responsible ones" for a lack of progress after a run of one win in seven games. HT Image

Romero was speaking to Spanish broadcaster Telemundo after Sunday's 4-3 defeat to Chelsea left Spurs 11th in the Premier League.

"Manchester City competes every year, you see how Liverpool strengthens its squad, Chelsea strengthens their squad, doesn't do well, strengthens again, and now they're seeing results. Those are the things to imitate," said the Argentine international in quotes widely circulated in British media.

"You have to realise that something is going wrong, hopefully, they realise it."

Tottenham broke their transfer record to sign Dominic Solanke in a deal worth up to £65 million in August, but most of the club's estimated £125 million spend in the summer transfer market was on teenage talents Archie Gray, Wilson Odobert and Lucas Bergvall, who have had a limited first team impact.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou faces a potentially decisive week of his reign with a trip to Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday followed by a visit to bottom-of-the-table Southampton and a League Cup quarter-final against Manchester United.

The Australian is the fifth manager, including caretakers, that Romero has played under since joining Tottenham in 2021.

Spurs have not won a trophy since 2008 despite boasting one of the world's best stadiums and a state-of-the-art training ground.

"The last few years, it's always the same first the players, then the coaching staff changes, and it's always the same people responsible," added the 26-year-old.

"Hopefully they realise who the true responsible ones are and we move forward because it's a beautiful club that, with the structure it has, could easily be competing for the title every year."

