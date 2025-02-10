Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Second-tier European quartet book 2027 Rugby World Cup berths

AFP |
Feb 10, 2025 01:45 AM IST

Second-tier European quartet book 2027 Rugby World Cup berths

Portugal and Spain qualified Sunday for the men's 2027 World Cup in Australia taking Romania and Georgia with them as the quartet reached the semi-finals in the Rugby Europe Championship.

HT Image
HT Image

Portugal scored eight tries as they beat Germany 56-14 in Lisbon.

That result ensured that, with one round of games still to play, Portugal and Romania, who won 31-14 in Belgium on Saturday, will finish in the top two places in the four-team Pool B.

Both will advance to the last four in the tournament for Europe's second-tier nations.

Earlier on Sunday, Spain won 43-13 away to Switzerland to create the same scenario in Pool A.

Spain and Georgia, who won 40-7 at home against the Netherlands on Saturday, both have two wins from two pool games and will finish in the top two places.

The four losers in the weekend's matches still have a chance of going to Australia for the World Cup. A fifth berth will be up for grabs in a final qualifying tournament in November.

Georgia and Romania are regular World cup participants.

Georgia will be going to their seventh consecutive World Cup. They have won five and drawn one of their 24 matches and never finished higher than third in their first-round pool.

Romania have qualified for every World Cup but were barred from playing in Japan in 2019 for fielding an ineligible player in qualifying.

They have never made it out of the pool stages, winning six of their 32 matches.

Ineligible players cost Spain their place at both the 2019 and 2023 World Cups.

Their only other appearance at the finals was in 1999, when they lost all three of their pool matches.

Portugal have qualified twice before for the World Cup.

In 2007 they lost all four games, conceding 108 points to New Zealand, but in France in 2023, they drew with Georgia and beat Fiji.

The expanded 24-team 2027 Rugby World Cup will take place from October 1 to November 13 with Perth hosting the opening match and Sydney the final.

Teams qualified:

Australia , France, New Zealand, Italy, Ireland, South Africa, Scotland, Wales, Fiji, England, Argentina, Japan, Georgia, Spain, Portugal, Romania

obo/bsp/jc-pb/dj

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
See More
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On