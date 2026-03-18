Silver Bandits 2 emerge victorious in Delhi Golf Club Golden Members League 2026, win thrilling playoff in final round

The Delhi Golf Club Golden Members League 2026 took place at the DGC grounds this weekend, where the Silver Bandits 2 emerged victorious in a revenge match over Golden Bullets in the final.

A rematch of the inaugural edition of the seniors’ tournament from 2025 saw the Silver Bandits team overcome their familiar foes, in what emerged as a truly thrilling contest that went to double-playoff and only saw a result after a pair of tiebreakers.

The match was played in a Fourball format, also named as Better Ball, in which two pairs of teammates face off. Each hole sees the team carry forward the better score of the pair, making for a mixture of strategy and teamwork.

The tightly-fought final match saw things all tied up on three points each after the six initial rounds of fourball matchplay. This forced a sudden-death between Madhu Misra and Achal Nath of the Golden Bullets and JP Hundal and BP Ojha of the Bandits team.

The first playoff hole was tied up at par between the two teams, forcing a second sudden-death playoff. The decisive shot came down to Mr. Nath, who lipped out in an attempt to extend the match to a third playoff by missing a three-foot putt.

Silver Bandits felicitated at the DGC The combative battle ended with the Silver Bandits 2 ultimately claiming the trophy, making up for the loss in the final in 2025 to the very same opponents.

The prize presentation ceremony saw all the victors and the vanquished felicitated for their fine showing which went right down to the wire. Speakers included President of the DGC, Mr. Raj Nath Khosla, as well as Captain Vikram Seth.

Captain Seth applauded the participants for their bonhomie and spirit in making the second edition of the tournament a successful outing for all involved. In particular, he referenced how the senior and super senior members of the club formed the kind of relationship to allow for such a successful showcase.

Mr. Khosla was complimentary of the consistency and quality showcased by members of the DGC despite having crossed into their 70s, retaining their fervour for the game and the ability to have an impact on the course.