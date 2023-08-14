STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl release Date potentially set for December 2023

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a post-apocalyptic survival game that is scheduled to be released on December 1, 2023. The game was delayed due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, but the developers have resumed work and are now gearing up for Gamescom 2023. STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl Finally Has a Release Date

Many members of the GSC Game World team have joined the Ukrainian armed forces, but they have assured fans that they are still working on the game. They even dedicated a trailer to their friends and colleagues who are fighting in the war or have been lost.

Stalker 2 platforms

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl will be available on PC and Xbox Series X/S. It will be an Xbox exclusive for three months, but it will eventually be released on PlayStation consoles as well. The game will not be available on older consoles like PS4 and Xbox One.

Stalker 2 Game Pass

STALKER 2 will be available on Xbox Game Pass right from the start. This means that if you have a Game Pass subscription, you can play the game without having to pay anything extra.

Trailer of STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl

The game is set in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, and it will feature a massive open world for players to explore. There will be a variety of enemies to face, including mutants, bandits, and soldiers. Players will also be able to interact with NPCs and complete quests.

STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a highly anticipated game, and it is sure to be a hit with fans of the post-apocalyptic genre. The game's delay was unfortunate, but it is good to hear that the developers are still working on it and that it is still on track for release later this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON