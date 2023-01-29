10th Australian Open, equalling Nadal's Slam haul: All records Djokovic scripted with unprecedented Melbourne Park win

It was a familiar tale at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday. Yet another final, yet another win for Novak Djokovic. But the win had its own place in history and its very own significance in his career. The Serb claimed a record-extending 10th Australian Open title after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) and also levelled Rafael Nadal's record of 22 Grand Slam crowns. With the win, he also reclaimed the world no.1 crown for the first time since June last year as he is now slated to enter his 374th week in the top spot come Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"This has been one of the most difficult tournaments, considering the circumstances. not playing last year coming back this year. I want to thank all the people who made me feel comfortable. There is a reason I have been playing may best tennis here. Only the team and the family know what we have been through. I would say this is the biggest victory in my life, considering the circumstances," he said after the win.

ALSO READ: Watch: Novak Djokovic left inconsolable after claiming 10th Australian Open title in perfect reply to Covid drama

22 Grand Slams for Djokovic which puts him alongside Rafael Nadal in the list of most majors won in men's singles tennis. Overall, the pair stands joint third alongside Steffi Graff as Magaret Court still dominates that lost with 24 Slams in her career, across the two eras, followed by the legendary Serena Williams (23).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

10 Australian Open title for Djokovic is still the highest ever in Open Era. He won the title in 2008, 2011–2013, 2015–2016, 2019–2021, and 2023. The next best is Serena with seven titles, followed by Federer's tally of six.

2 Djokovic just became the second player after Nadal to win 10 or more Grand Slams at a single tournament. The Spaniard won the French Open a record 14 times in his career. He also became the second male player in the Open Era to win a single Grand Slam title 15 or more years after their maiden haul (Australian Open 2008 - 2023), after Nadal (17 years between the Roland Garros 2005 and 2022).

10-0 is Djokovic's present record in the Australian Open final which makes him the second male player in the Open Era to stay unbeaten in his first 10 finals in a single ATP tournament after Nadal (Roland Garros and Barcelona).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

35 years and 8 months Djokovic is now the third oldest player in the Open Era to secure the title at the Australian Open, younger only than Ken Rosewall (in 1972 and 1971) and Federer (2018).

89 main draw wins for Djokovic at the Australian Open has now levelled him with Federer (89 wins at the US Open) as the fifth male player with the joint-most wins in a single Grand Slam tournament in the Open Era.

93 career ATP titles for the Serb has now taken him past Nadal. He now stands fourth on the list in the Open Era after Jimmy Connors (109), Federer (103) and Iavn Lendl (94).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON