Watch: Novak Djokovic left inconsolable after claiming 10th Australian Open title in perfect reply to Covid drama

It was an emotional win for Novak Djokovic on Sunday night at the Melbourne Park. He has done it nine previous times, each having its own very significance in his illustrious career. But the 10th one surely stood out for Djokovic, who was left in tears after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) at the Rod Laver Arena.

13 months back, when Djokovic had arrived in Melbourne to defend his crown, he was barred from entering the country owing to his vaccination status and was deported while being handed a three-year visa ban. He was eventually criticised a lot on social media on his stance. But after a long battle throughout 2022, he managed to get his ban overturned and arrived in Australia in indomitable form. He won a title in Adelaide en route to his journey back to Melbourne before taking down seven of his opponents, with his mysterious hamstring injury, to claim a place in history.

ALSO READ: Unstoppable Djokovic defeats Tsitsipas to secure record-extending 10th Australian Open title, reclaims World No.1 crown

After the win, he rushed towards his box to celebrate the title haul which put him alongside Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slams won in men's singles tennis, but was reduced to tears as his coach and fellow members in the box consoled him.

The win also assured Djokovic that come Monday he would return to the world no.1 spot in the ATP rankings for the first time since June last year and for his 374th week in his career, already a record haul.

"This has been one of the most difficult tournaments, considering the circumstances. not playing last year coming back this year. I want to thank all the people who made me feel comfortable. There is a reason I have been playing may best tennis here. Only the team and the family know what we have been through. I would say this is the biggest victory in my life, considering the circumstances," he said after collecting the trophy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON