IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / AITA lines up 78 tournaments for next month, including 2020 Nationals
AITA has his say on India Pakistan Davis Cup clash.(Getty Images)
AITA has his say on India Pakistan Davis Cup clash.(Getty Images)
tennis

AITA lines up 78 tournaments for next month, including 2020 Nationals

After the 2020 calender was thrown haywire by the pandemic, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) is clearing the backlog and has scheduled the men's and women's National Hard Court Championships from March 15.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:23 PM IST

Indian tennis will be buzzing with a lot of activity next month with 78 tournaments, including the pending 2020 National Championships and six ITF tournaments, set to unfold across the country after a halt in action caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the 2020 calender was thrown haywire by the pandemic, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) is clearing the backlog and has scheduled the men's and women's National Hard Court Championships from March 15. The other age category Nationals will be played through the month.

There will be 45 ranking series events too -- 10 Talent series, 3 Championship series and one National series, according to the AITA's planned calendar.

The ITF tournaments will begin with the men's USD 15,000 event in Lucknow and a similar prize money women's event in Delhi from March 1.

The DLTA will also host a USD 15,000 men's event from March 29.

The week starting March 8 will see USD 15,000 men's event in Indore and USD 25,000 tourney in Pune, which will also host a USD 15,000 men's event from March 22.

The sports ministry has chipped in by providing financial support through the ACTC (Annual Calendar for Training and Competition) funds, making the job of the hosts a bit easy since finding sponsors for tennis tournaments has never been a simple task for the stake-holders.

AITA secretary general Anil Dhupar said the national federation is committed to help the players and also acknowledged the assistance offered by the government.

"We are resuming the action. In the ACTC meeting with the sports ministry officials, we were asked if we will be able to prepare a roadmap quickly. We presented them the proposal and it was approved immediately," Dhupar told PTI.

"The players are getting an opportunity to play competitive tennis after 10 months. We are committed to play our role, that's why we decided to have two Nationals this year. Fenesta will be back later this year for the 2021 championships."

For the first time ever, the state of Haryana

will host the senior National Hard Court Championship, which will be held in Gurugram at The Tennis Project.

The academy, owned by India's Fed Cup captain Vishal Uppal, has six flood-lit courts.

The 10-lakh prize money event (for both men and women), beginning March 15, is offering a financial reward of 62,000 to the winners.

It is way less than the 5 lakh prize purse that is given to the winners at the regular Fenesta Nationals but the players will get much-needed practice ahead of the ITF tournaments.

"It's a big responsibility for us since Haryana has never hosted a senior national before. It's a big deal for us. Considering that ITF events are coming up, it will help the players get match-ready and sharp," Uppal told PTI.

"All the players will have to produce negative RT-PCR test reports and either a parent or a coach will be allowed to accompany the player. All ITF guidelines will be followed. We are also organising Haryana Open before the Nationals," he said.

The prize money for the winners could be raised, it has been learnt.

Pune will host the Under-12 (March 8-14), Under-14 (March 14-22), and Under-16 (April 5-11) National hard court championships, while Indore will organise the Under-18 event from March 29.

The AITA has also lined up a Super Series, 1 lakh men's and women's events apart from the tournaments for seniors and wheelchair players and juniors.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
all india tennis association
app
Close
Romania's Simona Halep in action during her first round match against Australia's Lizette Cabrera.(REUTERS)
Romania's Simona Halep in action during her first round match against Australia's Lizette Cabrera.(REUTERS)
tennis

Dominant Halep moves into second round at a canter

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:28 PM IST
The second-seeded Romanian looked in fine form as she moved her opponent around the Rod Laver Arena court apparently at will and seized her break-point opportunities with alacrity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AITA has his say on India Pakistan Davis Cup clash.(Getty Images)
AITA has his say on India Pakistan Davis Cup clash.(Getty Images)
tennis

AITA lines up 78 tournaments for next month, including 2020 Nationals

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 03:23 PM IST
After the 2020 calender was thrown haywire by the pandemic, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) is clearing the backlog and has scheduled the men's and women's National Hard Court Championships from March 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Canada's Bianca Andreescu in action during her first round match against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Canada's Bianca Andreescu in action during her first round match against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)
tennis

Canadian Andreescu toils to win in first match in 15 months

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:00 PM IST
The 20-year-old, playing her first match since retiring from the 2019 WTA Finals in Shenzhen with a knee injury, moved assuredly on court and showed no signs of discomfort against the world number 138.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts as a bird flies by during his first round match against Marcos Giron of the U.S. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts as a bird flies by during his first round match against Marcos Giron of the U.S. REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)
tennis

Zverev overcomes inconsistency to advance in Melbourne

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:20 PM IST
After losing a first-set tiebreak, Zverev went up an early service break in the second.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates winning his first round match against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 8, 2021 Austria's Dominic Thiem celebrates winning his first round match against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
tennis

Thiem eases into second round at Australian Open

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Third seed Thiem was broken twice in the first set and had to fight off a set point at 6-5 before rallying to take the tiebreak at Rod Laver Arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Germany's Angelique Kerber in action during her first round match against Bernarda Pera of the U.S.(REUTERS)
Germany's Angelique Kerber in action during her first round match against Bernarda Pera of the U.S.(REUTERS)
tennis

Former champion Kerber rues hard quarantine after early exit

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:17 PM IST
The German former world number one was one of 72 players who were unable to leave their rooms to train during quarantine after passengers on their flights to Melbourne tested positive for COVID-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
United States' Serena Williams waves after defeating Germany's Laura Siegemund during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
United States' Serena Williams waves after defeating Germany's Laura Siegemund during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
tennis

Serena Williams wins opening match in Australian Open

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 09:41 AM IST
After briefly falling behind, Williams swept 10 consecutive games and beat Laura Siegemund 6-1, 6-1 on the first day of the tournament Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Naomi Osaka hardly broke a sweat against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. (Australian Open/Twitter)
Naomi Osaka hardly broke a sweat against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. (Australian Open/Twitter)
tennis

Underway at Australian Open: Osaka easily wins opening match

AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:39 AM IST
  • Osaka, who won the title in Melbourne two years ago, played the opening match in Rod Laver Arena and beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 6-2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akhtar Ali(Twitter)
Akhtar Ali(Twitter)
tennis

Akhtar Ali had a role in all good players to come out of India: R Krishnan

By Dhiman Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:36 PM IST
  • A small man with a good backhand slice, Ali rose from humble origins to become an India junior champion in 1955 and make the semi-finals of the Wimbledon juniors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Workers clean a seating area at Melbourne Park in the wake of the day's tennis matches leading up to the Australian Open being cancelled after a hotel quarantine worker at a player hotel tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Melbourne, Australia, (REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Workers clean a seating area at Melbourne Park in the wake of the day's tennis matches leading up to the Australian Open being cancelled after a hotel quarantine worker at a player hotel tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Melbourne, Australia, (REUTERS)
tennis

Australian Open: Hope floats after wait, anxiety amid the pandemic

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:13 PM IST
  • One positive case, more than 500 players and support staff sent into isolation for 24 hours before being tested, a hectic day’s action paused: Welcome to the 2021 Australian Open, which begins on Monday after months of uncertainty and weeks of delay owing to the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - ATP Cup - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 5, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic during his group stage doubles match with Nikola Cacic against Germany's Alexander Zverev and Jan-Lennard Struff REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
Tennis - ATP Cup - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 5, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic during his group stage doubles match with Nikola Cacic against Germany's Alexander Zverev and Jan-Lennard Struff REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
tennis

Australian Open 2021: Serena, Novak, Rafa chasing history

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Play begins at Melbourne Park on Monday (Sunday EST), with Williams and Djokovic among those on the schedule and Nadal’s first-round match set for Day 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akhtar Ali(Twitter)
Akhtar Ali(Twitter)
tennis

India tennis legend Akhtar Ali passes away at 83

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:58 PM IST
Akhtar, whose coaching style emphasised on playing aggressive serve and volley game, shaped many careers, including that of the legendary Leander Paes apart from his own son Zeeshan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 7, 2021 Spain's Rafael Nadal during a practice session before the Australian Open REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 7, 2021 Spain's Rafael Nadal during a practice session before the Australian Open REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
tennis

Rafael Nadal bothered by back soreness before Australian Open

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:36 PM IST
The back problem is causing Nadal uncertainty. He was sidelined for the ATP Cup at Melbourne Park, where he was little more than a spectator as Spain, last year's runners-up, lost in the semifinals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Novak Djokovic of Serbia looks at Nick Kyrgios of Australia. (Getty Images)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia looks at Nick Kyrgios of Australia. (Getty Images)
tennis

Djokovic has 'not much respect' for Kyrgios off court

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:04 AM IST
  • Kyrgios, a long-time critic of Djokovic, labelled him a "tool" on social media last month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andy Murray. (Getty Images)
Andy Murray. (Getty Images)
tennis

Murray questions LTA's Covid protocols after positive test

AP, Melbourne
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:17 AM IST
  • Murray was forced to pull out of the first major of 2021 in Melbourne after he was unable to find what he called a "workable quarantine"
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP