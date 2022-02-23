Alexander Zverev kicked-out from Acapulco after angry outburst on umpire, video goes viral - WATCH

Alexander Zverev was thrown out of the ongoing ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco, Mexico for his uncalled behaviour with chair umpire. The incident took place after Zverev's double match, in which he partnered Brazilian tennis player Marcelo Melo against the British-Finn pair of Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara.

Following the conclusion of the match, which saw Zverev and his partner lose 6-2 4-6 (10-6), the World no 3 went and smashed his racquet repeatedly on the umpire's chair, despite official Alessandro Germani seated on it.

"Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco," the ATP said in a statement.

Zverev was upset with the official over a line call, which took place earlier in the match. He also hurled expletives at Germani.

The former US Open finalist completed a first-round win over American Jenson Brooksby in the Abierto Mexicano tournament at 4.55 am local time on Tuesday, the latest ever finish for a professional tennis match.

Last year's winner, Zverev was scheduled to meet fellow German Peter Gojowczyk, who will now get a walkover to advance to the quarter-finals.

Zverev's angry outburst could earn him more sanctions from the men's governing body.

In 2019, after an initial fine of $113,000, Australian Nick Kyrgios was handed a suspended ban of 16 weeks and an additional fine of $25,000 for "aggravated behaviour" by the ATP following an internal investigation.

The ATP in October last year also launched an internal investigation into allegations of domestic abuse against Zverev, by his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova.

-with inputs from Reuters

