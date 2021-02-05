IND USA
Representational image.(AP)
All players negative after Australian Open coronavirus scare: organisers

"All tests conducted on AO quarantine participants yesterday have returned negative results," said a tweet on the tournament's official Twitter account.
AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:28 AM IST

All tennis players and officials who were tested for Covid-19 after a coronavirus scare ahead of the Australian Open have returned negative results, organisers said Friday.

"All tests conducted on AO quarantine participants yesterday have returned negative results," said a tweet on the tournament's official Twitter account.

Tennis - Yarra Valley Classic - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 5, 2021 Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her quarter final match against Danielle Rose Collins of the U.S. REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)
tennis

Serena Williams into semis against Barty in Aussie tuneup

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:13 AM IST
The 23-time Grand Slam champion got to try something new Friday, too, needing a match tiebreaker to beat fellow American Danielle Collins 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 and set up a semifinal against top-ranked Ash Barty in the Yarra River Classic.
Representational image.(AP)
tennis

All players negative after Australian Open coronavirus scare: organisers

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:28 AM IST
"All tests conducted on AO quarantine participants yesterday have returned negative results," said a tweet on the tournament's official Twitter account.
Australia's Nick Kyrgios takes a break during his match against Croatia's Borna Coric during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)(AP)
tennis

Kyrgios loses temper, match at Murray River Open

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:39 AM IST
Kyrgios' problems began early on Friday as he struggled with a left knee issue and needed treatment midway through the match at the Australian Open warm-up event.
Representational image.(REUTERS)
tennis

Wimbledon eyeing reduced-capacity crowd in June

AP, Wimbledon
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:53 AM IST
The club previously announced that the tournament, canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, would go ahead with or without fans. The three options are full capacity, reduced capacity or no fans.
FILE PHOTO: Rafael Nadal.(REUTERS)
tennis

Nadal continues to struggle with back problem ahead of Australian Open

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:14 PM IST
Nadal pulled out of Spain's ATP Cup tie against Australia on Tuesday with a lower back problem and, despite some improvement, said he was still far away from the level required to play at the year's first Grand Slam.
Tennis - ATP Cup - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 4, 2021 A man wearing a protective face mask walks past an Australian Open logo in Melbourne Park. Play on Thursday was cancelled after a hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne returned a positive result for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Up to 600 players and support staff connected to the Australian Open will have to isolate until they have been tested. REUTERS/Loren Elliott(REUTERS)
tennis

Testing times: Organizers say Aussie Open will start on time

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:41 PM IST
Six tuneup tournaments were suspended for a day so that 507 people connected with the Australian Open could be tested for the virus.
FILE PHOTO: Tennis star Rafael Nadal of Spain practices at Melbourne Park in advance of the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia, January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File photo(REUTERS)
tennis

With history in sight, Nadal seeks to scratch 12-year itch in Melbourne

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:24 PM IST
With Nadal having swept up another four majors over the last three years, including taking his Roland Garros tally to a jaw-dropping 13 titles, he now stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Federer on the Grand Slam totem pole.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his group stage match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic out to resume normal service in Melbourne

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:36 AM IST
When Djokovic battled past Dominic Thiem to win the 2020 title, most of the world was blissfully unaware of the brewing coronavirus pandemic and the impact it would have on normal life.
Dayana Yastremska of the Ukraine. (Getty Images)
tennis

Yastremska ineligible for Australian Open after CAS dismisses appeal

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:45 PM IST
  • Yastremska was suspended last month after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found a banned substance in an out-of-competition urine sample she submitted.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (R) touches racquets with Belgium's David Goffin. (Getty Images)
tennis

'He just killed me': Spanish teen Alcaraz dumps top seed Goffin

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Alcaraz, 17, is ranked 146 in the ATP rankings and had never beaten a player in the top 100 before.
The Melbourne Park. (Reuters)
tennis

Australian Open tune-up matches on Thursday cancelled due to Covid-19

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:05 PM IST
  • Play at the six warm-up events for the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park was heavily disrupted with organisers Tennis Australia cancelling all matches for Thursday.
An Australian Open branded tennis ball is seen on court. (Getty Images)
tennis

Covid-19 case could have impact on Australian Open preparations

AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:25 PM IST
  • Daniel Andrews, the political leader of Victoria state, called a late-night news conference Wednesday to announce the case and urged anyone with symptoms in Melbourne to get tested.
Australia's Nick Kyrgios(AP)
tennis

Kyrgios rants over time violation before Murray River Open win

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:20 PM IST
The mercurial 25-year-old, playing his first tournament in nearly a year due to COVID-19 pandemic, walked off and refused to play after the chair umpire called a time violation when he was in his service motion late in the second set.
Serena Williams celebrates after winning her match against Bulgaria's Tsvetana Pironkova(REUTERS)
tennis

Serena Williams keeps rolling in tuneup for Australian Open

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 03:29 PM IST
Now that she's at Melbourne Park, though, she's making the most of her time in the Yarra Valley Classic to prepare for next week's Australian Open.
Rafael Nadal arrives in Melbourne for the Australian Open 2021(Getty Images)
tennis

Talking points ahead of the Australian Open 2021

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 02:38 PM IST
Novak Djokovic won few friends in Australia after writing to the Grand Slam's organisers with a list of quarantine "demands" which included reduced isolation periods
