Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys LIVE Australian Open Final: Sabalenka chases history against American Keys in Melbourne
Aryna Sabalenka vs Madison Keys LIVE Australian Open Final: Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka in chasing history as she aims to clinch her third consecutive Grand Slam title in Melbourne, on Saturday. The feat has only previously been achieved by legend Martina Hingis, who reigned supreme at the Australian Open from 1997 to 1999. Sabalenka takes on American ace Madison Keys, who is in her second Grand Slam final, having reached the US Open final in 2017....Read More
Keys is currently World No. 14, and defeated title favourite Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals. She has had a sensational run in Melbourne this year, reaching her maiden AUS Open final. But Australian Open 2025 in women’s singles has been all about her Belarusian opponent Sabalenka, who has only dropped one set in her ongoing campaign. The World No. 1 defeated Paula Badosa in straight sets in the semi-final and is arguably the favourite today.
Speaking ahead of the final, Sabalenka said, “It’s crazy that I’m in a situation where I have a chance to put my name next to legends. I couldn’t dream about that. It’s going to mean a lot. I just feel at home. Last year I thought, ‘Okay, I feel at home, I feel so good here, I feel all the support’. This year I feel it even more. It feels like coming home to my home Slam.”
Praising Keys ahead of the final, she stated, “She’s playing incredible tennis as well. She’s a very aggressive player, serving well, moving well. I saw her matches here. She’s in a great shape. It’s going to be a great battle.”
In terms of head-to-head, Sabalenka has won in four of their last five meetings. Two of their encounters came at Grand Slam events, with Sabalenka coming out on top at the US Open semi-final and Wimbledon quarter-final in 2023. Particularly in the US Open semis, Keys lost the match after downing Sabalenka 6-0 in the first set. Her only win against Sabalenka took place in 2021 in Berlin.
Speaking ahead of the final, Keys said, “I’ve done a lot of work trying to NOT get rid of nerves, because I think in the past, in my head, it was kind of always, ‘The people who play amazing in the tight moments, they either don’t have nerves or they figure out how to get rid of them.’ The big thing for me has just been knowing that there are going to be a lot of moments where I’m uncomfortable in the match. It’s going to be stressful. You have thousands of people watching you. You might not be playing your best tennis. But instead of trying to shy away from that and search for settling or comfort or anything, just being OK that that’s the situation — and you can also play tennis through that — is something that I’ve been working really hard on.”
Sabalenka is arguably the best player in women's tennis right now. Swiatek's doping scandal last year seems to have slowed the Pole down. Sabalenka won back-to-back AUS Open titles in the last two years and her win streak at this Grand Slam event stands at 20 now. She is only the third player in the last ten years to win 20-plus consecutive matches in women's singles at a Major, after Serena Williams and Swiatek.
Keys made her last Grand Slam final appearance in 2017 at the US Open, where she lost to Sloane Stephens in an all-American summit clash. This is her second Grand Slam final appearance today, and her last was eight years ago. She is the only player with the longest gap between their first two title clashes at a Major in the Open Era. The previous record was achieved by Amelia Mauresmo (7 years).
Welcome everyone, to our live coverage of today's Australian Open 2025 women's singles final between Sabalenka and Keys. It is expected to be a thrilling clash as the World No. 1 seeks a historic title today! But is up against a formidable opponent in Keys, who is a one-time Grand Slam runner-up and is in her second Slam final.