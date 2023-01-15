Australian Open 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch live online and on TV

The first Grand Slam tournament of the year- the Australian Open is set to begin on Monday, 16 January. World's best tennis stars will be competing in men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles fixtures in the event. Spain's Rafael Nadal is the defending champion in men's singles as he had defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the final in the 2022 edition. In women's singles, Australia's Ashleigh Barty had won the title in 2022 but then she retired from the sport.

This year Serbia's Novak Djokovic is also taking part in the competition and the prospect of Djokovic-Nadal clash has spiced up the tournament. Currently, Nadal with a total of 22 grand slam titles is just one ahead of those won by Djokovic. Since Roger Federer retired after winning 20 titles, the duo remain as the main competitors to claim the record of winning most grand slams titles by a male tennis player.

In women's singles, Poland's Iga Swiatek is seeded No.1. She will be hoping to win back-to-back grand slam titles after winning US Open 2022. Tunisia's Ons Jabeur and USA's Jessica Pegula are the No.2 and No.3 seeds respectively.

Meanwhile, Nadal is seeded No.1 in men's singles. Norway's Casper Ruud and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas are the No.2 and No.3 seeds respectively.

Here are the live streaming details:-

When will the Australian Open 2023 take place?

The Australian Open 2023 will begin on Monday, 16 January and conclude on Saturday, 28 January, with the women's final and on Sunday, 29 January with the men's final.

Where will the Australian Open 2023 take place?

The Australian Open 2023 will be held at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

What time will the Australian Open 2023 be telecast?

The live telecast of the Australian Open 2023 will start from 5:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australian Open 2023 in India?

The Australian Open 2023 will be broadcast on Sony Pictures Networks' sports channels(Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 5) in India.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the Australian Open 2023 in India?

The live streaming of the Australian Open 2023 will be available on SonyLIV app in India.

