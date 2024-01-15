Australian Open 2024 Day 2 Live updates: Vondrousova knocked out, Medvedev loses 1st set; Gauff through
Australian Open 2024 Live updates, Day 2: Follow Live score and updates of Round 1 action at Melbourne Park in Australia
Australian Open 2024 Live updates, Day 2: After a blockbuster start to the first Grand Slam of the season, where defending champions, Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka, made a winning start while former winner Caroline Wozniacki scripted a victory on return to Melbourne after three years, Day 2 at Melbourne ...Read More Park promises more action riveting clashes. Two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev, 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka and former quarterfinalist Elina Svitolina will get the proceedings underway on Monday. But the cynosure will be the night session, which has a star-studded line-up. In the men's draw, local boy Alex de Minaur, who made the top 10 last week for the first time in his career, will be up against former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic while Felix Auger-Aliassime will face 2020 US Open winner Dominic Thiem. And in the women's draw, two-time champion Naomi Osaka, playing her first Slam since September 2022, will face off Caroline Garcia.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jan 15, 2024 07:47 AM IST
Australian Open 2024 Live updates, Day 2: Coco Gauff sails into 2nd round
Australian Open 2024 Live updates, Day 2: The perfect star for Coco Gauff. The World No.4 has no problems in getting past Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the first round of women's singles. She wins the match 6-3, 6-0 to advance to the second round.Jan 15, 2024 07:32 AM IST
Australian Open 2024 Live updates, Day 2: Medvedev loses 1st set
Terence Atmane has got the crowd going with a sensational comeback in the second half of the first set. After being battered by Medvedev at the beginning, the Frenchman comes back to take the set 7-5. The World No.3 now has some real work to do. You could almost sense that he was not expecting such a strong response!Jan 15, 2024 07:24 AM IST
Australian Open 2024 Live updates, Day 2: Medvedev has a fight on his hand
Australian Open 2024 Live updates, Day 2: Atmane soaks in the applause and why wouldn't he? He has got the break in the first set against World No.3 Daniil Medvedev to make the first set 5-5. Pressure on the Russian now to raise his game.Jan 15, 2024 07:16 AM IST
Australian Open 2024 Live updates, Day 2: Svitolina advances, Gauff leads
World No. 17 Elina Svitolina advanced to the second round of women's singles without breaking a sweat. She beat Australia's Taylah Preston in straight games (6-2, 6-2).
Coco Gauff is leading 5-3 in her opening round match in women's singles against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.Jan 15, 2024 07:06 AM IST
Australian Open 2024 Live updates, Day 2: Vondrousova OUT!
We have our first major upset today! Marketa Vondrousova, World No.7 and the reigning Wimbledon champion, has been knocked out of the first round of the women's singles in Australian Open 2024. The Czech was blown away in straight (1-6, 2-6) sets by Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine.Jan 15, 2024 06:58 AM IST
Australian Open 2024 Live updates, Day 2: Medvedev's match begins
Australian Open 2024 Live updates, Day 2: Daniil Medvedev's Australian Open 2024 campaign has started against Terence Atmane of France at the Margaret Court Arena. And the World No.3 has broken the frenchman's serve as early as the third game.Jan 15, 2024 06:45 AM IST
Australian Open 2024 Live updates, Day 2: Men's Singles Update
18th seed Nicolas Jarry has lost the first set 4-6 to qualifier Flavio Cobolli of Italy but the former is a break up in the second set.
After taking the first set quite comfortably (6-1), Sebastian Korda, the 29th seed, is facing tough challenge from Vit Kopriva in the second set (4-4).
The first set between 25th seed, Lorenzo Musetti of Italy and France's Benjamin Bonzi has gone into the tie break.Jan 15, 2024 06:20 AM IST
Australian Open 2024 Live updates, Day 2: What's to look forward to?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Australian Open 2024. It's the second day of the tournament and we have a lot to look forward to today. Here are the top three clashes:
Naomi Osaka vs Caroline Garcia (Women's singles)
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Dominic Thiem (Men's singles)
Alex de Minaur vs Milos Raonic (Men's singles)
Which one are you most excited for?
Among other big events, World No.3 Daniil Medvedev starts his campaign against Atmane of France. Stan Wawrinka will be up against Mannario of France and Andy Murral will face World No. 30, Tomas Martin Etcheverry.
In the Women's singles, the sensational Coco Gauff will be in action.Share this article
-