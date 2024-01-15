Australian Open 2024 Day 2 Live updates: Vondrousova knocked out, Medvedev loses 1st set; Gauff through

Australian Open 2024 Live updates, Day 2: After a blockbuster start to the first Grand Slam of the season, where defending champions, Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka, made a winning start while former winner Caroline Wozniacki scripted a victory on return to Melbourne after three years, Day 2 at Melbourne ...Read More Park promises more action riveting clashes. Two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev, 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka and former quarterfinalist Elina Svitolina will get the proceedings underway on Monday. But the cynosure will be the night session, which has a star-studded line-up. In the men's draw, local boy Alex de Minaur, who made the top 10 last week for the first time in his career, will be up against former Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic while Felix Auger-Aliassime will face 2020 US Open winner Dominic Thiem. And in the women's draw, two-time champion Naomi Osaka, playing her first Slam since September 2022, will face off Caroline Garcia.

Australian Open 2024 Live updates, Day : Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova was knocked out of the first round(REUTERS)