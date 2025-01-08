Australian Open 2025 draw Live Streaming: When and where to watch men’s and women’s singles draws - All you need to know

With the world’s best tennis players having arrived in Melbourne ahead of the year’s first grand slam tournament at the Australian Open, official proceedings will get underway with the draw for men’s and women’s singles on Thursday at Melbourne Park. Jannik Sinner is the defending men's singles champion at the Australian Open.(AFP)

Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, champions in 2024, will present their trophies outside the Margaret Court Arena, where tournament director Craig Tiley will conduct the draw alongside tournament referee Wayne McKewen, in a ceremony hosted by former doubles champions and current TV analysts Todd Woodbridge and Jelena Dokic.

The qualifying rounds of the singles tournaments are also scheduled to come to a close on Thursday, with the outside courts at the grounds of Melbourne Park already having seen competitive action as players on the fringes of the world’s top 100 on either side battle it out for a spot in the coveted main draw.

Fans and players alike will be keeping a keen eye on their prospective paths to the finals, hoping to avoid banana peel matchups and leave it for as late as possible to play big names who have slipped slightly down the rankings. This includes the likes of Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev on the men’s side, or Jelena Ostapenko and Victoria Azarenka on the women’s side.

There will also be a host of unseeded players on each side who could be drawn up against the best in the world as early as round one, leading to some big contests early in the first week of the tournament. These will be headlined by Nick Kyrgios and Naomi Osaka, whose return from long-term injury sees them as huge unseeded threats for the top-ranked players in the tournament.

When is the Australian Open 2025 draw?

The Australian Open 2025 singles and the doubles draw will take place on January 9, Thursday, in Melbourne.

At what time will the Australian Open 2025 draw begin?

The Australian Open 2025 singles and the doubles draw will happen at 9:00 AM IST (2:30 PM local).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Australian Open 2025 draw?

The Australian Open 2025 draw will not be aired in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Australian Open 2025 draw?

The live streaming of the Australian Open 2025 draw will be available on Australian Open's official YouTube channel and Facebook page. You can catch the analysis of the draw here at hindustantimes.com.