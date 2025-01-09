Australian Open 2025 men’s singles draw: Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz on quarterfinal collision course

Novak Djokovic, who is eyeing an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title and an 11th Australian Open trophy, could potentially set up a mouthwatering quarterfinal clash against four-time major winner Carlos Alcaraz at the 2025 edition of the Australian Open. World No. 1 and defending champion Jannik Sinner, on the other hand, will be up against Chile’s Nicolas Jarry in round one of the tournament. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (L) chats with Novak Djokovic of Serbia (R) during a training session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 7, 2025.(AFP)

Sinner, who beat Daniil Medvedev in the 2024 final to claim his maiden Slam, could meet No. 13 seed Holger Rune in the fourth round, before potentially meeting one between No. 8 seed Alex de Minaur or No. 11 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. If the Italian can cruise through his quarter, he could set up a rematch with Medvedev in the semifinal.

The Russian, seeded No. 5, who will begin his campaign against a wildcard, will meanwhile have to negate through Alexei Popyrin, No. 25 seed, in the third round, No. 17 seed Frances Tiafoe in the pre-quarters and potentially Taylor Fritz in the last 8.

24-time Slam winner Djokovic will launch his latest bid for a record-extending 11th Australian Open title against U.S. wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy. The Serb could then face Reily Opelka, who recently beat him in the Brisbane International quarterfinal. He also has Sumit Nagal in his quarter, who will open his journey against Tomas Maohao, the No. 26 seed, with a top-100 ranking at stake.

Part of the same quarter, Alcaraz, who is aiming for a Career Slam, will face Kazakhstan’s Alexander Shevchenko in the opening round. The winner of the blockbuster quarterfinal could meet second-seeded German Alexander Zverev, who will begin his campaign against French wildcard Lucas Pouille.