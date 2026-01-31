Australian Open: Fire still burns in ice-cool Rybakina

Mumbai: Aryna Sabalenka seemed to be working hard to put on a smile for the cameras as she held up the runner-up shield. Standing next to her was Elena Rybakina, holding the glistening Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup. The Kazakh had every reason to keep grinning ear to ear.

But even at the trophy presentation ceremony to crown the Australian Open women’s singles champion, the two showcased their vastly different personalities.

There is Sabalenka, the world No.1 who never shies away from letting her emotions show on court. And then there is Rybakina who remains stony-faced even in the best of times. The winning shot itself elicited only a smile and a half-raised hand.

On Saturday, at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park, the 15th installment of their ‘Fire and Ice’ rivalry saw Rybakina script a resilient 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win to clinch her second Grand Slam title, after the first success at Wimbledon in 2022.

“It’s an incredible achievement,” the 26-year-old said in the press conference. “I’m super happy and proud. It was a really tough battle. I didn’t expect to turn it around, but I got some opportunities. Aryna is a very tough opponent, but I’m super happy that this time I’m holding the trophy.”

The tennis world is used to a familiar script when it comes to the on-court festivities after a Grand Slam title is won. Most fall to the court, finally releasing the emotions they had held in check for so long. They punch the air, roar in triumph, climb into the rafters to celebrate with loved ones before ascending the podium to hoist the cherished piece of silverware.

Rybakina, though, is different. There was a tepid fist-pump after a sixth ace of the match won her the title. She dutifully waved to the crowd with a simple smile. She walked to her coaches’ box to celebrate, but for no more than a few moments. And after much coaxing, climbed onto a small platform to greet the Kazakhstan tennis federation chief.

The enthusiasm matched all she did when she won the Wimbledon Championships in 2022.

Ice.

All this at the end of a riveting two-hour-18-minute final between two of the most in-form players on the WTA tour. This was the second time the duo met in the final in Melbourne, after Sabalenka clinched her first Major with a three-set win in 2023.

It looked like the Belarusian was well on course to win her third title in Australia as she raced to a 3-0 lead in the third set. She was in firm control of a match she had clawed her way back into at that point.

Sabalenka is a powerful, hard-hitting player who has the ability to blow away her rivals with the quality and pace of her groundstrokes. She thrives on hard courts, which is where she has won each of her four Grand Slam titles – two each in Melbourne and at the US Open. And on the faster courts at the Australian Open, her heavy shots zoom through at a menacing speed.

If there is one player who can match Sabalenka’s sheer power, it is Rybakina. The Kazakh had shown that in winning the WTA Finals in November. In the opening exchanges on Saturday – best highlighted by the thumping forehand return winner for the third point of the match – Sabalenka struggled to find rhythm as the ball came back to her fast and furious.

Rybakina earned a break in the first game and then served impeccably to hold on and win the opening set.

In the second, Sabalenka seemed to have found her range as she started to fight back. At 4-4, the top seed held serve and then broke at the opportune moment to level the final.

The first three games of the third set saw Sabalenka’s forehand pace go up by 5 kph, while Rybakina’s dropped by 19 kph. At 0-3, the Kazakh seemed down and out, but that’s when she shifted gears again.

“It was tough to come back in the third. I’m happy that being down, I was able to calm down, not being frustrated anymore. Just focus on each point and stay close to the score,” said Rybakina, who moves up to world No.3 after the win.

From 0-3 down, Rybakina reeled off the next five games. At 40-30, 5-4, Rybakina fired an ace to secure the title and cap an incredible run in the tournament with wins over world No.2 Iga Swiatek in the quarter-final and No.6 Jessica Pegula in the semis.

“They are tough opponents and have, for so long, been at the top and stable,” Rybakina said. “I’m happy that I’m getting back to this level and hopefully I can be stable again throughout the season.”

On the surface, she remains a stoic character. But the fire, well and truly, burns within.