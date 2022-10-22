Home / Sports / Tennis / Azarenka overcomes Gauff to reach Guadalajara semi-final

Azarenka overcomes Gauff to reach Guadalajara semi-final

tennis
Published on Oct 22, 2022 07:50 AM IST

Belarus' Victoria Azarenka celebrates(REUTERS)
Experience triumphed over youth as 33-year-old twice major winner Victoria Azarenka beat 18-year-old American Coco Gauff 7-6(2) 4-6 6-3 to reach the Guadalajara Open semi-final in Mexico, staying on track to end a two-year title drought.

Azarenka kept her poise under a barrage of powerful serves as the world number seven lobbed 10 aces across the net. She broke down Gauff's stout defence to convert on 5 of 13 break point chances and set up a meeting with either Jessica Pegula or Sloane Stephens of the United States.

"She served really well, she was mixing a lot so I was trying to adjust," Azarenka said. "I tried to just stay consistent."

Gauff, who reached her first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros earlier this year, had already booked her spot at the WTA Finals and the last qualification spot will be decided in a face off on Friday between Maria Sakkari and Veronika Kudermetova.

"She's the same age as my career so it felt pretty interesting," said Azarenka. "She's such a great athlete, I can't wait to see how far she can go."

The WTA Finals, featuring the world's top eight singles players and doubles teams, will start in Fort Worth, Texas on Oct. 31.

victoria azarenka coco gauff
Sign out