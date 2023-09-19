News / Sports / Tennis / Barbora Krejcikova wins San Diego Open, beating Sofia Kenin 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

Barbora Krejcikova wins San Diego Open, beating Sofia Kenin 6-4, 2-6, 6-4

AP |
Sep 19, 2023 01:27 PM IST

In addition to the $120,150 winner’s check and glass trophy, Krejcikova was presented with a surfboard, emblematic of the event’s close proximity to the beach.

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic beat Sofia Kenin of the United States 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 on Saturday in the San Diego Open for her second victory of the year and seventh on the WTA Tour.

Barbora Krejcikova, of the Czech Republic, holds the trophy after defeating Sofia Kenin, of the United States, in the final match to win the San Diego Open tennis tournament(AP)
Barbora Krejcikova, of the Czech Republic, holds the trophy after defeating Sofia Kenin, of the United States, in the final match to win the San Diego Open tennis tournament(AP)

Played in cool, cloudy conditions, the match was punctuated by short rallies and inconsistent shot-making by both players until the final set.

Down 4-5 and serving at deuce, Kenin double-faulted, then hit a forehand wide to give fourth-seeded Krejcikova the victory.

In addition to the $120,150 winner’s check and glass trophy, the 5-foot-10 Krejcikova — the 2021 French Open champion — was presented with a shiny new 5-foot-9 surfboard, emblematic of the event’s close proximity to the beach.

“I don’t know how I’m going to bring all these trophies back home because I only have three bags,” said the veteran Krejcikova, 27, who describes her style of play as never giving up. “But I’m really happy I won.”

She also won in Dubai in February.

Kenin, 24, competed in her first final since the 2020 French Open, where she lost to Iga Swiatek. She won the Australian Open earlier that year for her only Grand Slam title.

“Of course, I’m disappointed,” said the unseeded Kenin, who’s ranked No. 93. “But last year I lost in the first round and this year I got to the finals against Barbora, who’s a great player.”

Held for the second straight year, the San Diego Open is a WTA 500 event with a total purse of $780,637 and 500 ranking points.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out