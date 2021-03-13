Bautista Agut ends Rublev's Qatar Open defense in semis
Roberto Bautista Agut ended Andrey Rublev's Qatar Open title defense in the semifinals by upsetting the Russian 6-3, 6-3 on Friday.
Rublev was also aiming for back-to-back titles after winning the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam on Sunday.
The Russian was in the unusual position of playing a semifinal without having spent a minute on court in the singles tournament following a bye and two walkovers, though he had been playing doubles. Rublev served eight aces but still had his serve broken four times by Bautista Agut.
Bautista Agut is into his second final of 2021 following a loss to David Goffin in Montpellier last month. His win at the Qatar Open in January 2019 remains his most recent title on the tour.
The 13th-ranked Spanish player will face Nikoloz Basilashvili for the title in Saturday's final after the Georgian beat Taylor Fritz 7-6 (3), 6-1.
Basilashvili is in his first final since July 2019 after a Qatar campaign which included a win over Roger Federer's in the quarterfinals.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bautista Agut ends Rublev's Qatar Open defense in semis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Defending champ Tsitsipas out at Open 13, Medvedev through
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Medvedev ready to begin new streak after Rotterdam blip
- Medvedev's shock defeat by Serbian Dusan Lajovic last week was only his second loss in 22 matches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Muguruza beats Sabalenka again to reach Dubai semifinals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Basilashvili ends Federer's comeback in Qatar Open quarter-finals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nadal not ready to play yet due to back issue, skips Dubai event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Analysis: Yes, Federer won; what matters more is how he felt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After a year-long layoff, Federer returns with a win in Doha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coco Gauff leads upsets in Dubai, top-seeded Svitolina loses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Federer sets eyes on Olympics as long as knee holds up
- Federer, 39, is making his long-awaited comeback at the Qatar Open -- where he plays Britain's Dan Evans in the second round -- after two knee surgeries ended his season last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top-100 consistency next target for Nagal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pick and choose model to drive Novak’s Slam focus?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thiem keen to dethrone Nadal at Roland Garros
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After almost three years out of action, Yuki Bhambri returns targeting Slams
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Numero Uno Novak Djokovic eyes new high
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox