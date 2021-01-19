Bautista Agut says hotel quarantine like jail with Wifi
Roberto Bautista Agut has slammed the Victoria state government's quarantine requirements for tennis players ahead of next month's Australian Open and said being locked down in a hotel is like being in prison.
Passengers who arrived on three charter flights have been placed into hard quarantine, including more than 70 players who are unable to train outside their rooms for 14 days before the year's first Grand Slam starts on Feb. 8.
A number of top players, including world number one Novak Djokovic, have questioned the need for mandatory hotel quarantine but Victorian premier Daniel Andrews said it was essential to stop the spread of COVID-19.
"It's like (being) in a jail," world number 13 Bautista Agut told Israeli television channel Sport 5.
"It's the same (as being in prison), but with Wifi. These people have no idea about tennis and about practice courts and it's a complete disaster.
"The control of everything isn't Tennis Australia, it's with the government (and health officials)."
Bautista Agut, who reached the Australian Open quarter-finals in 2019, said the conditions were taking a mental and physical toll on the players.
"It's tough and I think we have to work a lot mentally and be patient," he added.
However, Czech Barbora Strycova, a semi-finalist at Wimbledon in 2019, backed the strict health protocols and said she was getting on with it.
"I'm exercising twice a day, reading some books, being on social (media) and watching TV," she told SEN Breakfast.
"I can't really complain. I really have to go through it and try to be as positive as I can be."
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Australian Open players test positive for coronavirus: officials
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open boss says 'vast majority' of players back hard quarantine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bautista Agut says hotel quarantine like jail with Wifi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 more COVID-19 cases linked to Australian Open arrivals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bopanna stuck in Australian Open quarantine, Gabba Test a solace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Davis Cup Finals up to 11 days in 2021, could be in 3 cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tennis players getting on with life in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Groth slams 'selfish' Djokovic after quarantine 'demands'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Players get creative to handle lockdown boredom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
72 tennis players in lockdown after virus cases on flights
- That means they won't be allowed to leave their hotel rooms or practice for 14 days, creating a two-speed preparation period for the tournament. Other players in less rigorous quarantine will be allowed to practice for five hours daily.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Players in lockdown after positive virus cases in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open arrivals hit by 4 COVID-19 positive tests
- Health authorities confirmed there'd been three positive tests for COVID-19 returned on Saturday, and another on Sunday. None of the cases have so far involved players.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open arrivals hit by 3 COVID-19 positive tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: No Indian among 47 Open players in isolation
- None of the Indian players has been impacted, the statements said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open arrivals hit by positive COVID tests: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox