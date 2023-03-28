Bianca Andreescu leaves court in wheelchair, Aryna Sabalenka beats Barbora Krejcikova to make Miami Open quarters

Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu left the court in a wheelchair at the Miami Open on Monday after retiring hurt from her last 16 match against Ekaterina Alexandrova, while Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Cristian Garin to reach the fourth round. Aryna Sabalenka reacts after winning a point against Barbora Krejcikova (USA TODAY Sports)

After the first set was hit by a two-hour rain delay, Canadian Andreescu went down in the third game of the second, grabbing her left ankle.

Alexandrova advanced 7-6(0) 0-2 (ret.) and will next face Petra Kvitova, who defeated Varvara Gracheva 7-5 7-6(5).

"I'm just really sorry that it happened to (Andreescu)," Alexandrova said. "Seeing her on the court in so much pain, it's just painful to watch.

"You cannot help, you just can do nothing, which is terrible. And I think she's going to be fine soon, and I'm wishing for her speedy recovery."

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka needed just over an hour to beat former French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova 6-3 6-2, while Elena Rybakina beat Elise Mertens 6-4 6-3.

Rybakina, who won the Indian Wells crown in California, would become only the fifth woman to win the 'Sunshine Double' if she triumphs in Miami.

Earlier, Tsitsipas defeated Chilean qualifier Garin 6-3 4-6 6-4 to set up a meeting with Russian 14th seed Karen Khachanov, who won 6-2 6-4 against Czech Jiri Lehecka.