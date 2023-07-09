Alcaraz addresses 'dream' Djokovic speculation as Spaniard equals Serb's feat in best-ever Wimbledon show

When Novak Djokovic surpassed Rafael Nadal in the Grand Slam race with his third French Open title haul, a 24th Major became a certainty. Given his record at Wimbledon and his unbeaten streak since 2017, Djokovic remains the only favourite to lift the trophy for a record-equalling eighth time in his career. However, following Carlos Alcaraz's win at The Queen's club last month, his first ever grass court title, world tennis knew that Djokovic now had a competitor at Wimbledon. And with the Spaniard gathering momentum in his campaign at the SW19, the possibility of a blockbuster final remains on card. (Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 7)

On Saturday, Alcaraz extended his grass court winning streak to eight victories with a 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 and 7-5, win against Nicolás Jarry that also saw him match his best-ever show at Wimbledon. For the second consecutive time Alcaraz had made the second week at the All England Club and fourth youngest to record this feat in men's singles in the last 35 years - older only than Michael Chang (1989-90), Mikhail Youzhny (2001-02) and Djokovic (2006-07).

Although, Alcaraz has a tougher road ahead with resurgent Matteo Berrettini, the 2021 finalist, waiting for a mouth-watering round of 16 clash, the 20-year-old stands three wins away from the much awaited final against Djokovic. And Alcaraz admitted that not just the fans, he eagerly waits for the opportunity to avenge his Roland Garros loss as well.

"Obviously my dream is to play a final here. And much better it would be with Novak (for Djokovic)," he said at the press conference after the match.

"Not only tennis fans are waiting for that final, sports fans want it. For now, I honestly think that I have three rounds ahead of me and I'm focused on the next match," the Spaniard added.

This will be his third ATP meeting against Berrettini, with Alcaraz leading 2-1 in the rivalry. However, in their only Grand Slam meeting, the Italian had scripted a five-setter win.

