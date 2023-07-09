Wimbledon 2023 Day 7 Live Updates: Djokovic, Swiatek headline last-16 clashes; Bopanna, Yuki-Saketh in doubles action
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 7: Follow Live score and updates of Round of 16 action at the All England Club in London
Wimbledon 2023 Live Score Day 7: After rain dampened the proceedings in the initial few days at the tournament, the tournament is now churning out some intense clashes. On Sunday, Novak Djokovic will take the centre court in hunt for a quarterfinal berth as he faces Hubert Hurkacz, who defeated Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets in the previous round. Iga Swiatek, the women's world no.1, will also be in action as she faces Swiss Belinda Bencic in a high-profile round of 16 clash. Other key games on Day 7 at Wimbledon feature Andrey Rublev, who takes on Alexander Bublik, while Grigor Dimitrov will return to resume his fourth round clash against Frances Tiafoe; Dimitrov is leading by two sets.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 09, 2023 01:45 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Score, Day 7: Yuki Bhambri/Saketh Myneni begin camapign today
Bhambri, high on confidence after winning his maiden ATP doubles title last week, will partner fellow countryman Saketh Myneni as the duo begins its campaign against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina/Adrian Mannarino today
- Jul 09, 2023 01:20 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Score, Day 7: Indians in action
Rohan Bopanna will return on Day 7 to resume his second round clash in mixed doubles alongside Gabriela Dabrowski. The duo leads 7-6 against Ivan Dodig and Latisha Chan on Court 17
- Jul 09, 2023 01:01 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Score, Day 7: Swiatek eyes maiden QF spot
Iga Swiatek has never reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, but she can get there on Sunday. The top-ranked Swiatek will face 14th-seeded Belinda Bencic on Centre Court.
The four-time Grand Slam champion was ousted in the third round last year at the All England Club, but she says she's playing with no pressure this time around.
- Jul 09, 2023 12:46 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Score, Day 7: Djokovic headlines roster
Novak Djokovic takes his Wimbledon winning streak — 31 matches and counting — into the fourth round.
The seven-time champion faces 17th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz, who is 0-5 against Djokovic. They'll play on Centre Court, where Djokovic hasn't lost since July 7, 2013, in the final to Andy Murray.
- Jul 09, 2023 12:28 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Score, Day 7: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Wimbledon 2023! Defending champion Novak Djokovic will be in action on Day 7 as he faces Hubert Hurkacz for a place in the quarter-finals, while Andrey Rublev, Denis Shapovalov, and Grigor Dimitrov also feature among big names in men's singles.