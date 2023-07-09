Wimbledon 2023 Day 7 Live Updates: Djokovic, Swiatek headline last-16 clashes; Bopanna, Yuki-Saketh in doubles action

Wimbledon 2023 Live Score Day 7: After rain dampened the proceedings in the initial few days at the tournament, the tournament is now churning out some intense clashes. On Sunday, Novak Djokovic will take the centre court in hunt for a quarterfinal berth as he faces Hubert Hurkacz, who defeated Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets in the previous round. Iga Swiatek, the women's world no.1, will also be in action as she faces Swiss Belinda Bencic in a high-profile round of 16 clash. Other key games on Day 7 at Wimbledon feature Andrey Rublev, who takes on Alexander Bublik, while Grigor Dimitrov will return to resume his fourth round clash against Frances Tiafoe; Dimitrov is leading by two sets.

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 7: Follow Live score and updates of Round of 16 action at the All England Club in London(File)