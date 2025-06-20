Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu's hilarious exchange goes viral ahead of US Open Mixed Doubles | Watch

Carlos Alcaraz is set to team up with US Open 2021 champion Emma Raducanu in the upcoming US Open. The Spanish tennis sensation, who won his fifth Grand Slam at the French Open recently, will team up with Raducanu in the Mixed Doubles event of the tournament. Ahead of the event, Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu are still working to get on the same page. The official handle of the US Open dropped snippets of a hilarious interview featuring the two tennis stars. Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz's hilarious exchange ahead of US Open Mixed Doubles has gone viral. Watch(Getty Images)

Alcaraz had earlier said that he requested Raducanu to partner with him for the US Open, Sports Illustrated reported. After some hesitation, the Briton, who is ranked 36 in the WTA, agreed.

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu’s viral video

The clip starts with the players being asked to pick a coin flip. Both pick opposite sides, with Raducanu saying she always chooses tails. Alcaraz responded that his choice “depends on the mood of the day.”

The hilarious struggle continued when Alcaraz asked Raducanu what she would pick if they won the coin toss. Raducanu joked that she would let him pick. Alcaraz quipped, “All the pressure is on me.” The clip ended with both players unable to stop laughing.

Take a look at the video:

US Open 2025: Mixed Doubles event

A total of 16 teams have entered the event till June 16, as per the official website of the US Open. The matches will start from August 19 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. A prize money of $1 million will be awarded to the winning team. The format has undergone a revamp this year, with organizers filling it up with dream teams.

The upcoming edition of the US Open will feature a blockbuster line-up of stars, including:

• Emma Navarro and Jannik Sinner

• Zheng Qinwen and Jack Draper

• Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul

• Jasmine Paolini and Lorenzo Musetti

• Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz

• Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev

• Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe

• Aryna Sabalenka and Grigor Dimitrov

• Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud

• Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas

• Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz

• Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev

• Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic

• Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton

• Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori

• Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios

FAQs:

1 Who is Carlos Alcaraz partnering with for the US Open Mixed Doubles?

The Spaniard will play with top-ranked British tennis player Emma Raducanu.

2 When does the US Open start?

The Mixed Doubles event will start on August 19. The qualifying matches for the Singles tournament kick off on August 18.

3 Did Carlos Alcaraz win the French Open?

Yes, he defeated Jannik Sinner to win at Roland Garros this year.