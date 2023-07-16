Watch: Carlos Alcaraz breaks Novak Djokovic's streak of 15 straight tiebreaks in thrilling Wimbledon final

Bodies were on the line as World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz and World No.2 Novak Djokovic played out a thrilling second set of the action-packed Wimbledon 2023 final on Sunday at the iconic Centre Court. With Djokovic taking the first set to put Alcaraz under the pump, the onus was on the Spaniard to stage a comeback in the remaining sets of the epic Wimbledon men's singles final. Alcaraz won the second set and the Spaniard also managed to break Djokovic's long-standing streak(AP)

In a final that promises a generational shift in men's tennis, former world no.1 Djokovic kickstarted his bid for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon title by winning the first set 6-1 at the All England Club. In the rematch of the French Open semi-finals, Djokovic was hoping to extend his lead but the Serb's bid was thwarted by Alcaraz, who perhaps did the unthinkable to get on level terms with the record-time Grand Slam winner.

How Alcaraz shattered Djokovic's streak of 15 straight tiebreaks

Staging a stunning comeback, World No. 1 Alcaraz won the second set and the Spaniard also managed to break Djokovic's long-standing streak of 15 straight tiebreaks that he has won in Grand Slam tennis. Djokovic's incredible feat was the longest streak by a men's player in a single year since 1970.

Making sure that Djokovic ends up losing his first tiebreak in 2023, Alcaraz won the second set 7-6 (6) against the seven-time Wimbledon champion. Before Alcaraz claimed the second set with a backhand winner, Djokovic received a time violation from umpire Fergus Murphy in the thrilling final.

Alcaraz then upstaged the defending champion by winning the third set 6-1 in the men's singles final. Alcaraz is aiming to become the third Spaniard to clinch a Grand Slam at All England Club and the first since Rafael Nadal lifted the famous trophy in the 2008 and 2010 editions of the elite tournament. With a win over Djokovic in the summit clash, the 20-year-old can become the third-youngest Wimbledon champion after Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg.

