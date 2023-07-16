Carlos Alcaraz ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign, claims 2nd Grand Slam title with epic come-from-behind win in final

Producing a stunning comeback in his first-ever Wimbledon Championships final on Sunday, World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz outclassed defending champion Novak Djokovic to win his second Grand Slam title. In the quest to rewrite history at the All England Club, Spain's Alcaraz denied World No.2 Djokovic a record-extending 24th Grand Slam with a memorable come-from-behind win in an epic five-set thriller at the iconic Centre Court.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz with Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the final(REUTERS)

Playing his record 35th Grand Slam final, Djokovic failed to outclass Alcaraz as the Spaniard won the summit clash 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 to seal his maiden Grand Slam title at the All England Club. The winner of the Australian Open and French Open in the 2023 season, Djokovic was hoping to secure his record-tying eighth Wimbledon singles championship to match Roger Federer's monumental feat of eight singles titles at the All England Club.

Watch: Carlos Alcaraz breaks Novak Djokovic's streak of 15 straight tiebreaks in thrilling Wimbledon final

Ending Djokovic's long-standing streak of tiebreak wins

Alcaraz, who was only three months shy of his fifth birthday when Djokovic landed his first Grand Slam at the 2008 Australian Open, made a disastrous start against the seven-time winner in the Wimbledon final. The 20-year-old lost the first set 6-1 before staging an epic comeback in the second set. Alcaraz ended Djokovic's long-standing streak of winning 15 straight tiebreaks to claim his first set. The World No.1 then outclassed Djokovic 6-1 in the third set to put himself in the driving seat.

Third-youngest Wimbledon champion

Claiming his first Wimbledon title in his fourth grass-court event, the top seed wrapped up the fifth set 6-4 to end Djokovic’s dominance in men’s singles at the All England Club. With the win, Alcaraz has ended Djokovic’s streak of 34 consecutive wins at the celebrated tournament. He has also become the third-youngest Wimbledon champion after Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg. The World No.1 demolished Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev to set his mouthwatering clash with Djokovic in the Wimbledon final. Alcaraz and Djokovic faced each other in the French Open semi-final last month.

However, the Spaniard's bout with cramps turned the tie on its head as he lost to Djokovic in four sets after winning the first set. Before Alcaraz’s stunning triumph in the Wimbledon 2023 final, the Serb remained unbeaten at the famous venue since 2013. Prior to the 2023 summit clash, Djokovic was last outplayed by Andy Murray, who defeated the Serb in the Wimbledon 2013 final.

