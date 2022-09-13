Carlos Alcaraz snubs Rafael Nadal, makes massive Novak Djokovic admission after historic US Open win

Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz made a stunning and historic win in the US Open final against Casper Ruud last Sunday to claim his maiden Grand Slam trophy and subsequently rose to the top of the world rankings. Following his historic win on the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, Alcaraz snubbed Rafael Nadal in a huge statement he made on his victory by making an admission on Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz has been the talk of the season ever since he stunned Nadal and Djokovic on back-to-back days in Madrid Open, the victories had in fact made him a favourite at the French Open. But the talks around him had subsided in New York where Nadal and Daniil Medvedev were the overwhelming favourites. But with both incurring a last-16 exit, the draw was open and Alcaraz raced away to title victory followed by and epic second week at the Flushing Meadows where he played three consecutive five-setters.

Following the big win, Alcaraz opined that he was lucky that Djokovic, who was denied entry to the US owing to vaccination protocols, did not participate in the final Grand Slam of the season.

“Look, I don’t want to take credit away from myself,” he said in an interview with The New York Times. “But it’s true that Rafa, Djokovic, Federer, they were in a period when they were all playing. I had the luck or whatever you want to call it that Djokovic could not play. Everybody has their reasons, but that is the reality.

"He could not play much for a while, and Rafa kept playing but not all year, either. But like I said, I don’t want to take credit away from myself. I have been playing all season, playing incredible matches and incredible tournaments, and I’ve worked really hard so that things like this could happen.”

Both Nadal and Djokovic had congratulated the 19-year-old for his historic Slam victory. "Congratulations Carlos Alcaraz for your first Grand Slam and for number 1, which is the culmination of your first great season, which I am sure will be many more! Great effort Casper Ruud, very proud of you! Tough luck today but amazing tournament and season! Keep going!" Nadal had posted, while Djokovic wrote, "Enhorabuena (congratulations) Carlos. Congratulations @carlitosalcarazz for your first Grand Slam. Amazing performance.”

