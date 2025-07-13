Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner, Wimbledon Live Streaming: When and where to watch men's final live on TV and online

The Wimbledon 2025 men's singles final is almost here. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will battle it out at the Centre Court to add one more Grand Slam to their kitty. These two recently played out a five-and-a-half-hour thriller at Roland Garros in June in the final of the French Open summit clash, and fans can expect a roller-coaster ride when they take the court for the Wimbledon final. Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: Here are all the details for the men's singles Wimbledon 2025 final. (REUTERS)

Carlos Alcaraz is currently enjoying a 24‑match winning streak. He is the stand-out favourite for the final against Sinner. However, the latter cannot be discounted as he brushed aside the challenge of 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the semi-final.

If Sinner prevails over Alcaraz, then he will win his first-ever Wimbledon title. One can expect spell-binding rallies, shifting momentum, and some edge‑of‑the‑seat drama.

Here are all the live streaming and telecast details for the Wimbledon 2025 men's singles final:

When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final be played?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final will be played on Sunday, July 13, at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final be played?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final will beT played at the Centre Court in London.

Which channels will broadcast the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.