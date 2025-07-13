Search
Sunday, Jul 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner, Wimbledon Live Streaming: When and where to watch men's final live on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Jul 13, 2025 03:50 PM IST

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: Here are all the details for the men's singles Wimbledon 2025 final. 

The Wimbledon 2025 men's singles final is almost here. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will battle it out at the Centre Court to add one more Grand Slam to their kitty. These two recently played out a five-and-a-half-hour thriller at Roland Garros in June in the final of the French Open summit clash, and fans can expect a roller-coaster ride when they take the court for the Wimbledon final.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: Here are all the details for the men's singles Wimbledon 2025 final. (REUTERS)
Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: Here are all the details for the men's singles Wimbledon 2025 final. (REUTERS)

Carlos Alcaraz is currently enjoying a 24‑match winning streak. He is the stand-out favourite for the final against Sinner. However, the latter cannot be discounted as he brushed aside the challenge of 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the semi-final. 

If Sinner prevails over Alcaraz, then he will win his first-ever Wimbledon title. One can expect spell-binding rallies, shifting momentum, and some edge‑of‑the‑seat drama. 

Here are all the live streaming and telecast details for the Wimbledon 2025 men's singles final:

When will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final be played?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final will be played on Sunday, July 13, at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final be played?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final will beT played at the Centre Court in London.

Which channels will broadcast the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final?

The Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon 2025 men’s singles final will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Tennis News / Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner, Wimbledon Live Streaming: When and where to watch men's final live on TV and online
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On