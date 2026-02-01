Alcaraz vs Djokovic Australian Open Final LIVE Score: Melbourne set for new king’s test vs legend’s unfinished business
It took them the two best matches of the tournament, amongst the two best of their respective star-studded careers, for Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic to reach this final. But as they prepare for the Australian Open 2026 final, their heroics in the semifinals will be placed in the semifinal: all the focus is on this clash of cross-generational titans as history stands on the line.
For Djokovic, this is yet another chance at number 25, his first attempt at that golden number since he won his last grand slam title in 2023. He had a chance at that historic mark, which would take him past every single player in the open era, back at Wimbledon 2024 when he managed to reach the final – but he ran into the Alcaraz buzzsaw, as the Spaniard streaked past him in a straight-sets victory. At 38 years old, Djokovic might not have another chance to get to this historic landmark, and his task won’t be easy – but he does have a solid record against his younger counterpart.
Across the net from the Serb, the young Spaniard is gunning for an impressive feat of his own. At just the age of 22, he has the chance to become the youngest man to lift all four grand slam titles – known as the career grand slam. He looks to outdo his great compatriot Rafael Nadal, who managed it at 24; the Australian Open is the last place he needs to conquer, and with two-time defending champion and his great rival Jannik Sinner out of the way thanks to Djokovic, now might be his best chance.
Djokovic leads the head to head between these two players separated by 16 years, with 5 wins to Alcaraz’s 4. This has included the Paris Olympics final in 2024 and his famous quarterfinal win at Melbourne Park last year. But in grand slam finals, two consecutive years at Wimbledon, Alcaraz has the edge. It really is anybody’s game: the world number one probably starts as a narrow favourite, but you would be very brave to put any sort of money on it given the champion mentality Djokovic is guaranteed to bring into it.
Djokovic leads head-to-head!
Ahead of Sunday's Australian Open final in Melbourne, Novak Djokovic holds a narrow edge over Carlos Alcaraz in their growing rivalry. The Serbian leads the head-to-head 5–4, underlining just how evenly matched the two have been across surfaces and stages. With another major title on the line, that slim advantage adds an extra layer of intrigue to their latest showdown.
Last time Djokovic faced Alcaraz!
Their rivalry took a new turn in Melbourne when Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz crossed paths in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Australian Open — their first meeting since the Olympic Games, and notably not on a final-stage stage. Djokovic found himself on the back foot early, dropping the opening set and battling through clear physical discomfort. What followed, however, was vintage resilience. Despite playing through what was later confirmed as a torn muscle in his left thigh, the Serbian dug deep to script a remarkable comeback, grinding out a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 win in a gruelling contest that stretched beyond three and a half hours.
How Alcaraz reached the final
Alcaraz looked to be struggling physically halfway through his semifinal against Alexander Zverev, a combination of cramp and fear regarding a potential strain. From a comfortable position, Alcaraz's level suddenly dipped. He went on to drop the next two sets, and had Zverev serving for the match in the fifth set. But as he has already done so often in his short career, he raised his level when it mattered the most, looking like his best self as he roared back to clinch that match with a simple note to himself: 'Believe.'
Alcaraz's road to final:
Semifinal: beat Zverev 6-4, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 7-5
Quarterfinal: beat De Minaur 7-5, 6-2, 6-1
Round of 16: beat Tommy Paul 7-6, 6-4, 7-5
Round 3: beat C Moutet 6-2, 6-4, 6-1
Round 2: beat Hanfmann 7-6, 6-3, 6-2
Round 1: beat Walton 6-3, 7-6, 6-2
How Djokovic reached the final
It hasn't been a seamless run. Djokovic got very fortunate as Lorenzo Musetti suffered a freak injury while leading him two sets to none in their quarterfinal match, and then was 2-1 down to Sinner as well. However, it will be his resilience in that contest, his ability to roll back the years and go toe-to-toe with a player who had the rub of the green on him in the last 15 months, that will give him confidence.
Djokovic's run to final -
Semifinal: beat Sinner 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4
Quarterfinal: walkover Musetti 4-6, 3-6, 3-1
Round of 16: walkover Jakub Mensik
Round 3: beat van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4)
Round 2: beat Maestraelli 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
Round 1: beat Predro Martinez 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
Live coverage of the Australian Open 2026 men's singles final between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. Stay tuned for more updates!