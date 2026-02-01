Alcaraz vs Djokovic Australian Open Final LIVE Score: Melbourne set for new king’s test vs legend’s unfinished business

Live

By

Alcaraz vs Djokovic Australian Open Final LIVE Score

Alcaraz vs Djokovic Australian Open Final LIVE Score: It took them the two best matches of the tournament, amongst the two best of their respective star-studded careers, for Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic to reach this final. But as they prepare for the Australian Open 2026 final, their heroics in the semifinals will be placed in the semifinal: all the focus is on this clash of cross-generational titans as history stands on the line. For Djokovic, this is yet another chance at number 25, his first attempt at that golden number since he won his last grand slam title in 2023. He had a chance at that historic mark, which would take him past every single player in the open era, back at Wimbledon 2024 when he managed to reach the final – but he ran into the Alcaraz buzzsaw, as the Spaniard streaked past him in a straight-sets victory. At 38 years old, Djokovic might not have another chance to get to this historic landmark, and his task won’t be easy – but he does have a solid record against his younger counterpart. Across the net from the Serb, the young Spaniard is gunning for an impressive feat of his own. At just the age of 22, he has the chance to become the youngest man to lift all four grand slam titles – known as the career grand slam. He looks to outdo his great compatriot Rafael Nadal, who managed it at 24; the Australian Open is the last place he needs to conquer, and with two-time defending champion and his great rival Jannik Sinner out of the way thanks to Djokovic, now might be his best chance. Djokovic leads the head to head between these two players separated by 16 years, with 5 wins to Alcaraz’s 4. This has included the Paris Olympics final in 2024 and his famous quarterfinal win at Melbourne Park last year. But in grand slam finals, two consecutive years at Wimbledon, Alcaraz has the edge. It really is anybody’s game: the world number one probably starts as a narrow favourite, but you would be very brave to put any sort of money on it given the champion mentality Djokovic is guaranteed to bring into it. ...Read More

For Djokovic, this is yet another chance at number 25, his first attempt at that golden number since he won his last grand slam title in 2023. He had a chance at that historic mark, which would take him past every single player in the open era, back at Wimbledon 2024 when he managed to reach the final – but he ran into the Alcaraz buzzsaw, as the Spaniard streaked past him in a straight-sets victory. At 38 years old, Djokovic might not have another chance to get to this historic landmark, and his task won’t be easy – but he does have a solid record against his younger counterpart. Across the net from the Serb, the young Spaniard is gunning for an impressive feat of his own. At just the age of 22, he has the chance to become the youngest man to lift all four grand slam titles – known as the career grand slam. He looks to outdo his great compatriot Rafael Nadal, who managed it at 24; the Australian Open is the last place he needs to conquer, and with two-time defending champion and his great rival Jannik Sinner out of the way thanks to Djokovic, now might be his best chance. Djokovic leads the head to head between these two players separated by 16 years, with 5 wins to Alcaraz’s 4. This has included the Paris Olympics final in 2024 and his famous quarterfinal win at Melbourne Park last year. But in grand slam finals, two consecutive years at Wimbledon, Alcaraz has the edge. It really is anybody’s game: the world number one probably starts as a narrow favourite, but you would be very brave to put any sort of money on it given the champion mentality Djokovic is guaranteed to bring into it.