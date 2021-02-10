Home / Sports / Tennis / Cirstea sends Kvitova crashing out of Australian Open
Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Petra Kvitova in action. (Australian Open/Twitter)

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was sent packing from the Australian Open on Wednesday after a 6-4 1-6 6-1 second-round defeat by Romanian Sorana Cirstea.

Kvitova jumped out to a 2-0 lead but could not keep a lid on her errors as Cirstea converted each of her three breakpoint opportunities to claim the opening set.

Kvitova, who finished runner-up at Melbourne Park two years ago, showed glimpses of her powerful ball-striking as she raced to a 4-0 lead in the second set before levelling the match when Cirstea handed her a third break with a tame double fault.

Cirstea, however, turned the tables on the Czech in the final set and claimed victory on her third match point with Kvitova hitting a forehand long.

"I was one of the few in hard quarantine. I think it's impressive to come out of 15 days without hitting a ball and competing the way I did today, I wasn't expecting it," said Cirstea, who will next face Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

