Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Daniil Medvedev sets up rematch with Novak Djokovic in Paris Masters final
tennis

Daniil Medvedev sets up rematch with Novak Djokovic in Paris Masters final

Daniil Medvedev will face Djokovic for the 10th time after the world number one beat Polish seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz 3-6 6-0 7-6(5) in the other semi-final.
Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his semi-final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 07, 2021 06:59 AM IST
Reuters |

World number two Daniil Medvedev demolished Alexander Zverev 6-2 6-2 in the Paris Masters semi-final on Saturday, setting up a rematch of the US Open final against Novak Djokovic. 

The Russian fired off six aces and won nearly 80% of his first-serve points to keep alive his chances of winning back-to-back titles in the French capital. Zverev produced four double faults and lost his cool in the second set, smashing his racquet with the Russian up a break.

Medvedev was near flawless throughout the contest, saving all three break point opportunities.

"When you win 6-2 6-2, definitely don't need to change anything," he said.

He will face Djokovic for the 10th time after the world number one beat Polish seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz 3-6 6-0 7-6(5) in the other semi-final.

The Russian ended Djokovic's hopes of completing a sweep of all four Grand Slam titles in 2021 when he defeated the Serb in the U.S. Open final in September to pick up his maiden major.

"He's been playing fantastic tennis," Djokovic told reporters. "He's not missing much and serving big. It seems like he's finding the groove."

The Serbian, who has already sealed the year-end world number one ranking for a record seventh time, defeated Medvedev in the Australian Open final in February and said the pair played a "very close practice set" before arriving in Paris.

RELATED STORIES

"Last time we played, he overpowered me," said Djokovic. "Hopefully I'll be able to turn the tables around this time."

Medvedev, 25, said he was delighted at any opportunity to face the 20-time Grand Slam winner.

"When I was young I would watch him on TV. I remember the first encounter at Davis Cup. It was magical," said Medvedev. "It's always a wide range of emotions when I play him." 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
daniil medvedev novak djokovic
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Novak Djokovic reaches Paris Masters final to end record 7th year as No. 1

No. 1 Djokovic and No. 2 Medvedev reach Paris Masters semis

Novak Djokovic sets up Paris Masters semi-final against Hubert Hurkacz

Medvedev joins Zverev and Djokovic in Paris Masters quarters
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP