Home / Sports / Tennis / Novak Djokovic reaches Paris Masters final to end record 7th year as No. 1
tennis

Novak Djokovic reaches Paris Masters final to end record 7th year as No. 1

Djokovic, who also stays on course for a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title, moved one ahead of American Pete Sampras, who secured his six top year-end finishes from 1993-98.
Paris: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his win over Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, during their semifinal match at the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena, in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.&nbsp;(AP)
Paris: Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates his win over Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, during their semifinal match at the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena, in Paris, France, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP)
Published on Nov 06, 2021 09:57 PM IST
Copy Link
AP |

Novak Djokovic will end the year at No. 1 for a record seventh time after rallying to beat Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (5) in the Paris Masters semi-finals on Saturday.

Djokovic, who also stays on course for a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title, moved one ahead of American Pete Sampras, who secured his six top year-end finishes from 1993-98.

“That was the goal this week. I'm very proud to finish the season as No. 1,” Djokovic said. “It's a dream, honestly, because Sampras was such an idol for me when I was young. He motivated me to pick up the racket and try this sport.”

Djokovic eclipsed Roger Federer’s all-time mark of 310 weeks at No. 1 on March 8 and will finish 2021 having held the top ranking for 348 weeks.

Another win on Sunday will give Djokovic a record 37th Masters title to move one clear of fellow 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
novak djokovic
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out