David Beckham attends Wimbledon, sizzles in Royal Box

David Beckham attended day 10 of Wimbledon and won over fans as he sizzled with a brown suit in the Royal Box on Wednesday. The ongoing Wimbledon Championships began on June 20 and has witnessed plenty of celebrities this year. Taking to Instagram, the tournament's official handle posted a photo of the former footballer and captioned it as, "Sporting royalty in the Royal Box".

Here is the photo:

The ongoing competition will also see Rafael Nadal face Taylor Fritz in his quarter-final fixture on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic is scheduled to face Cameron Norrie in their semi-final fixture on Thursday. Djokovic secured a 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win against Jannik Sinner to book a semi-final berth.

Sinner turned out to be Djokovic's toughest opponent in the ongoing competition but the Serb's experience proved to be crucial in the match. Djokovic will be aiming to win the title this time and former player Mats Wilander also lavished praise on him.

“He was the first one to really challenge Roger and they had this amazing rivalry for a few years," said Wilander.

“Then of course Novak Djokovic came along, but Novak has probably been Nadal’s more difficult opponent

“And, talking from personal experience, a rivalry is not necessarily against the player that you played the most often in the biggest matches. It's one that you enjoy playing against

“So I completely understand what he's saying; it must be insanely fun to play against Roger Federer if you feel like you have a chance to win.”

